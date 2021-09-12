Packers Update Josiah Deguara’s Status After Second-Half Injury

Josiah Deguara’s first game back for the Green Bay Packers in more than 11 months has taken an unfortunate turn.

The Packers’ second-year tight end has been ruled out for the remainder of their season opener against the New Orleans Saints with a concussion after sustaining a scary injury early in the second half that left him down on the field for several minutes.

#Packers TE Josiah Deguara has been ruled out with a concussion. #GBvsNO — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 12, 2021

Deguara was hurt on the Packers’ first drive of the third quarter after lining up as a fullback and laying down a low block in the tight end box that appeared to draw him contact to his head/neck area. The 24-year-old tight end remained down on the field for some time as trainers attended to him and players took a knee, but he was able to walk off under his own power and into the blue medical tent on the team’s sideline.

Deguara, a 2020 third-round pick, was only just medically cleared to return to the field at the beginning of August after missing the majority of his rookie season with a torn ACL. While Sunday’s opener against the Saints was only his third game active for the Packers, the hope has been that he could pick up where he left off and develop into a meaningful weapon for the offense behind fellow tight ends Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis.

The Packers were trailing 24-3 against the Saints with 3:07 left to play in the third quarter.

