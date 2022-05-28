Packers Rank Among Favorites to Land Former All-Pro Wide Receiver

Asignificant portion of the cheesehead faithful do not believe the Green Bay Packers will pursue another wide receiver in free agency — and considering the asking price connected to some of the biggest names left available, a strong argument can be made the that the juice wouldn’t be worth the squeeze.

But Vegas disagrees with those fans, at least on the notion that the team is done adding playmakers in the passing game.

The Packers invested significantly in the wideout position during the 2022 NFL draft, selecting pass catchers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs in the second and fourth rounds, respectively. The Packers even packaged two late second-rounders to move up to No. 34 and ensure they would land Watson.

But questions remain as to whether those two rookies — teamed up with veterans Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard — will be enough to satiate quarterback Aaron Rodgers and finally help Green Bay break through to a Super Bowl appearance for the first time in 12 years.

The oddsmakers don’t think so.

Sportsline released odds via Caesars Sportsbook on May 16 that identified the Packers as the second most likely team to add former Atlanta Falcons All-Pro wideout Julio Jones to their roster. Green Bay’s number came in at +400, behind only the Indianapolis Colts at +300.

Packers Offer ‘Perfect Fit’ For Jones Coming Off Tough Season

Jones has struggled with a lack of production over the past two years, an issue exacerbated by injury problems. He has appeared in just 19 of a possible 33 regular season games over those two seasons and produced career lows in targets, catches, yards and touchdowns in 2021, per Pro Football Reference.

However, Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report sees a resurgence for Jones if he can find the appropriate situation. Moton believes the right set of circumstances for the wide receiver exists in Green Bay, according to a piece published on May 26.

[Jones] is available on the free-agent market following an underwhelming, injury-riddled 2021 season. After building a Hall of Fame-worthy resume, Jones is a potential flier for the right team — one that has an elite quarterback and a need at receiver. While Aaron Rodgers is away from voluntary OTAs, the Green Bay Packers quarterback should flex his recruiting muscles and reach out to Jones months after the team traded two-time All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones won’t completely replace what Adams brought. However, with Rodgers still able to play at an MVP level, the fading star receiver can produce one more highlight season in the twilight of his career.

Jones May Not Step Into No. 1 Wideout Role if He Joins Packers

GettyWide receiver Randall Cobb of the Green Bay Packers rushes for yardage during a game against the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field on September 12, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.When the Packers decided to trade the All-Pro WR Adams to the Raiders this offseason, a common assumption was that the team would make a move for a top wide receiver — either in the NFL Draft, via a trade or in free agency.

As of yet, none of those possibilities have come to fruition, though one veteran wideout believes Green Bay may have already nabbed its No. 1 option quietly.

Cobb, who returned to Green Bay last season to again team up with Rodgers, spoke earlier this week with Packers writer Wes Hodkiewicz about rookie Christian Watson.

“He has the total package,” Cobb explained. “Just being around him for the past week and seeing some of the things he can do, he has all the tools. He’s very gifted.”

Rodgers has a history of getting annoyed when he’s forced to rely on young wide receivers, though Watson could prove the exception to that rule should Cobb’s assessment turn out to be accurate.

Under that scenario, Jones could serve as something of a bridge until Watson is ready to step up as the MVP’s new No. 1 option, at which point Jones and his extensive talent could step back into a supporting role.