Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Makes Bold Statement on Packers’ Playoff Chances

The Green Bay Packers‘ fiercest rivals are starting to show the team some respect, even when that isn’t their intention.

A perfect example came from Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson after the Packers swarmed his team from the opening kickoff on New Year’s Day, defeating their divisional foes by 24 points in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score indicated.

“We are probably going to see this team in the playoffs, so I guess we’ll see then,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson Made Comments About Packers Over Frustration With CB Jaire Alexander

Jefferson’s comments were in response to cornerback Jaire Alexander performing the Griddy on the field during the first quarter of the Packers’ victory, which Jefferson said should have warranted a taunting call. The popular dance is the wideout’s signature touchdown celebration.

Green Bay’s secondary got the better of Jefferson and the rest of Minnesota’s receiving corps on Sunday, and then some, holding the three-time Pro Bowler to just one catch for 15 yards.

The victory was the Packers’ fourth in a row, and second straight against an opponent with a winning record. More than that, it drew Green Bay to 8-8 on the season and put the team’s playoff future in its own hands.

The Packers will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football on January 8, needing only a victory to earn the NFC’s final Wildcard berth into the postseason.

Aaron Rodgers Speaks Out on Special Season, Calls Out Disbelievers

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose talent level and commitment to the franchise long-term have been questioned throughout the season, spoke honestly after the win Sunday about his shortcomings over the last several months. He also spoke freely about what this season has meant to him.

It feels really special, it does. It’s been an interesting year. It hasn’t been my best football at times, but I’ve been asked to step up my leadership and be someone the guys can count on to keep it together, even when it doesn’t seem like there’s anything to play for or we don’t have a chance to make a run. There’s been a lot of special moments throughout the year. It didn’t look great for a while, and I was resigned to some of those realities being possible. And when I took my mind there, I had a peace about it. … I had faith, much like at 4-6, I think, in [the 2016 season]. Sometimes you’ve got to fool yourself a little bit into believing a little bit more.

Rodgers included some choice comments for the detractors Sunday, both the Packers’ and his own.

“We’re becoming a more dangerous team. And you know, we’ve all seen some of the commentary outside [as we won four games in a row], and nobody’s worried about the Packers. and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah,” Rodgers said. “Now what are they gonna say?”