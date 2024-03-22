Former Packers Draft Pick Signs With Ravens

Plenty of former Green Bay Packers players have found new homes this offseason, and now former draft pick Ka’Dar Hollman has found his next NFL team.

Jeff Zrebiec with The Athletic posted on X that Hollman had secured a contract to play for the Baltimore Ravens next season.

Hollman was a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Packers. A former walk-on for the Toledo Rockets, Hollman had established himself as a solid cornerback for the MAC program, playing in 40 college games with over 100 total tackles and two interceptions to earn himself a chance at the NFL level.

There aren’t many examples of former college walk-ons at small colleges working their way to the NFL, so the fact that Hollman has secured a contract for his sixth professional season deserves some praise.

Ka’Dar Hollman’s Path to Baltimore

Although he hasn’t been able to break out into a star player, Hollman has continued to stick around the NFL far longer than other Day 3 draft picks have been able to.

The 29-year-old played in 18 games for the Packers after being drafted in 2019, even earning a single start during the 2020 season. Despite starting a game, he saw minimal time on defense, playing just 112 defensive snaps for the Packers over two seasons.

Hollman wasn’t able to finish out his rookie deal in Green Bay. Prior to the start of the 2021 season, the Packers traded Hollman to the Houston Texans for a seventh-round pick, presumably doing so instead of cutting their former draft pick before 53-man roster cuts.

After bouncing around the league and various practice squads for a couple of seasons, Hollman ended up back in Houston this past season under new head coach DeMeco Ryans. He even saw the field in 2023 more than he ever had in his career, playing in 17 games with 10 total tackles and a fumble recovery.

While it’s unlikely that Hollman will ever become a full-time starter, he’ll be looking to carve out some kind of role on defense or special teams during Baltimore’s training camp and OTA periods in the coming months.

Other Packers On New Teams

Hollman will be getting another chance with a new team, but he’s far from the first or most notable former Packers player to sign with a new team this offseason.

The most notable move for Packers fans has been Aaron Jones, who was surprisingly released in favor of a new running back in Josh Jacobs. It didn’t take long for the former Pro Bowl running back to find a new home, signing a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings almost immediately after being cut by his longtime franchise.

Another NFC North team took a flier on a former Packers player as well. The Chicago Bears decided to kick the tires on safety Jonathan Owens, who spent last season with the Packers. Unfortunately for Packers fans, Owens didn’t have enough of an impact in Green Bay for the team to want to bring him back in 2024.

The Bears and Vikings seemingly sign former Packers players every offseason, but the Jones move will sting for Green Bay fans more than others have in previous years.