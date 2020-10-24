Packers Active Linebacker & Make Flurry of Roster Moves

Reinforcements have arrived for the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers activated fifth-round rookie linebacker Kamal Martin from injured reserve and signed veteran defensive lineman Billy Winn and offensive lineman Ben Braden off their practice squad Saturday afternoon, filling all three openings on their 53-man roster ahead of Sunday’s road game at the Houston Texans.

The Packers also made a pair of temporary promotions, elevating undrafted rookie safety Henry Black and second-year running back Dexter Williams from their practice squad to the game-day roster. Both will revert back to the practice squad following the game.

Lastly, the Packers made official the signing of middle linebacker James Burgess from the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad after the news was reported earlier this week; though, he was placed on the exempt/commissioners list and does not currently count against the Packers’ active-roster total.

Linebacker James Burgess (@HomesteadLB)

says he’s passed all the COVID protocols and his physical to join the #Packers pic.twitter.com/WM45eJMDLx — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) October 24, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Packers Work Out Ex-Bengals DB With Starter’s Status in Doubt