Packers Fans React to All-Pro Snub for Breakout Star

The NFLPA released The Players’ All-Pro list for the 2022 season, and although no Green Bay Packers players were recognized, fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure regarding their breakout star being snubbed.

This year’s All-Pro team was voted on by the players, with some specific rules in the voting process. The first-team list includes former Packers star receiver Davante Adams, but zero current Packers players. Tom Pelissero with NFL Network tweeted the entire list of players.

The NFLPA has unveiled the 2022 Players’ All-Pro First Team, voted on by players themselves. pic.twitter.com/RVw2lr2SE6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2023

Fans across the league had their complaints about the list, but Packers fans were particularly annoyed that breakout return specialist Keisean Nixon wasn’t named a first-team All-Pro as a kick returner.

Is Keisean Nixon a ghost?! https://t.co/0Lmfll9tCn — Timothy Lindsey (@TimoLindsey) January 11, 2023

Cordarrelle Patterson had 9 returns for 284 yards. Keisean Nixon had 35 returns for 1,009 yards. Not to mention Nixon did that in half a season. Robbed. — DeafDefying (@DeafDefyin) January 11, 2023

Cordarrelle Patterson over Keisean Nixon at KR should be a crime… — Ryan Lichtfuss 🔔 (@Fuss58) January 11, 2023

Was there any reason why @keiseannixon wasn't an All-Pro? https://t.co/INLndwHvV6 — Rodgers In Pain (8-9) (@ThePackBack12) January 11, 2023

Nixon took over kickoff return duties halfway through the season after the Packers released Amari Rodgers, but his late-season surge wasn’t enough to get first-team All-Pro recognition. However, the return specialist could still be recognized by the traditional All-Pro voters in the coming weeks.

A Historic Season for Keisean Nixon

Considering how the season started for Nixon, his emergence as one of the best return specialists in the NFL made him one of Green Bay’s biggest surprises of the year.

The 25-year-old breakout start wasn’t a household name before this season. In college, he was an All-NJCAA All-American as a freshman at Arizona Western College before transferring to South Carolina. He was only a one-year starter for the Gamecocks as a senior, going undrafted in 2019 before being scooped up by the Oakland Raiders.

Nixon was signed to a one-year deal this offseason, reuniting with special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. The two had worked together Raiders for three seasons, where Nixon served as a special teams contributor but not a return specialist.

In fact, Nixon had very limited experience as a return specialist at any level before taking over for the Packers in a full-time capacity in Week 8. Since then, he dominated as a kickoff return man, leading the NFL with 1,009 return yards on only 35 attempts, even returning one for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18.

Although Nixon wasn’t named an NFLPA All-Pro, there’s still hope that the 25-year-old can earn some end-of-year accolades heading into the offseason.

Can the Packers Bring Keisean Nixon Back?

After years of trying to find a competent return specialist, the Packers have finally found one in Nixon. However, there’s no guarantee that the 25-year-old will be back on the team in 2023 and beyond.

Nixon is a free agent after this season, only signing a one-year deal for less than $1 million. Given his league-leading production as a return man and depth as a cornerback, it’s likely that Nixon will be looking for a significantly bigger contract with more long-term security this offseason.

The Packers will likely want to bring Nixon back, but their salary cap situation is tricky heading into 2023. They are currently projected at $5 million over the cap before making any offseason moves, so they will need to be strategic with what contracts they offer to retain players for 2023.

Regardless, Packers fans will be clamoring for Nixon to return after providing a much-needed spark to Green Bay’s special teams.