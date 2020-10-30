Packers Rule Out Starting CB After Injury Setback

The Green Bay Packers will be missing at least one key starter on each side of the ball for Sunday’s home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers ruled out starting cornerback Kevin King for a third straight game after head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Thursday that King experienced a setback with his quad injury late in Week 7. The absence will mark the 21st time King has been sidelined with an injury since getting taken in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft.

“He is such a good football player and I love his approach,” LaFleur said, “and I know he’s doing everything in his power to get back as quickly as possible, but sometimes those things happen, and it’s unfortunate, but that’s what happened.”

The Packers will also be missing star running back Aaron Jones for Week 8’s rematch with the Vikings as he remains sidelined with a calf strain. Jones didn’t practice all week and was originally scheduled to speak with media Friday, but the Packers replaced his availability slot with rookie AJ Dillon after putting out their injury report.

While Jones and King are the only two ruled out, the Packers also have quite a few players listed as questionable to play this week, including All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (chest), kicker Mason Crosby (left calf/back), return specialist Tyler Ervin (wrist), safety Raven Greene (oblique), defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (shoulder), tight end John Lovett (knee) and safety Darnell Savage (quad).

No Reason to Panic Over Aaron Jones

Jones will now miss his second straight game, but the decision to hold him out in Week 8 does make some long-term sense in the context of Packers’ week ahead.

The Packers will go from playing the Vikings at home on Sunday to traveling out to the West Coast for a Thursday Night Football matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, leaving just about everyone on short rest. Keeping Jones on the sideline not only gives him more time to get back to full strength but also keeps his legs fresh for a huge test.

Jamaal Williams also gives the Packers peace of mind about the quality of run game without Jones in the lineup. He rushed 19 times for 77 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 37 yards in their 35-20 win over the Texans, looking fully capable of handling the primary responsibilities out of the backfield. It also helps to have the rookie Dillon as a second choice and the possible return of Ervin to consider.

The next update on Jones will most likely come when the Packers release their Week 9 injury report against the Niners, but don’t be panicked if the team keeps him sidelined even longer. At 5-1 with a chance to extend their NFC North lead this week, the Packers are undoubtedly protecting their best players for late in the year.

Davante Adams indicated he was ready to return for Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons, but the Packers opted to give him another two weeks (counting the Week 5 bye) to heal up from his hamstring injury. They also took their time working back star nose tackle Kenny Clark from a groin injury he sustained just two quarters into the season.

