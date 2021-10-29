Packers Rookie Carted Off vs. Cardinals After Scary Collision

The Green Bay Packers will need another plan on kickoff returns for the rest of Thursday Night Football after rookie running back Kylin Hill sustained a scary hit in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals and was carted off the field.

On the ensuing kickoff following the Cardinals’ second touchdown of the night, Hill attempted to take the ball out of the Packers’ end zone and made it as far as their own 9-yard line before Jonathan Ward delivered a heavy hit to his lower body, leaving both of the backup rushers down on the field and needing medical attention.

Here’s the hit from Jonathan Ward on Kylin Hill #nfl #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/236BU5J852 — We Here New York (@WehereNY) October 29, 2021

Hill ended up taking a ride in the cart to the locker room, while the Cardinals were forced to bring out a stretcher for Ward, who was surrounded by his teammates and flashed a thumbs-up on his way off the field. The Packers quickly announced that Hill would be out for the remainder of the game.

Hill’s role on offense has been minimal through the first eight games of the season, taking just 10 carries for 24 yards and one first down. As a kickoff returner, though, he has been more effective with an average of 20.7 yards on nine returns, including one he took for 41 yards against the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

The Packers’ in-game injury troubles weren’t limited to Hill on Thursday night. Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion) has been ruled out with a concussion after coming out of the game early in the second half. Starting tight end Robert Tonyan also went limping to the locker room after a 33-yard reception in the third quarter that ended with him clutching his knee on the field. He is questionable to return.

