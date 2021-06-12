Packers CEO Contradicts Aaron Rodgers Stance With New Comments

Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy believes “the less both sides say publicly, the better” when it comes to Aaron Rodgers … but seems to have some trouble taking his own advice.

According to NBC 26 in Green Bay, Murphy added further to the public discourse about Rodgers during an event at Lambeau Field on Thursday, bringing up the NFL’s reigning MVP while discussing the late Ted Thompson and telling his audience how the former Packers general manager used to describe Rodgers as “a complicated fella.”

“I’m often reminded though… of Ted Thompson, as most of you know, just a great general manager, passed away (earlier this year),” Murphy said, via NBC 26. “(Thompson) often talked about Aaron, that he’s a… and it wasn’t just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say ‘He’s a complicated fella.’

So, I’ll just say that.”

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!

Is Murphy Making Things Worse?

The Packers CEO has spoken about Rodgers a number of times since their 2020 postseason run ended with a loss in the NFC Championship Game, every time reaffirming the team’s commitment to him being Green Bay’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. He has, however, become gradually less complimentary of Rodgers since ESPN’s Adam Schefter made news of their rift public on April 29.

Last weekend, Murphy brought up the subject of Rodgers of his own accord while answering fan questions in his monthly column for Packers.com. While he indicated he had received numerous “emails and letters” about the Rodgers situation, he chose to write about the quarterback in response to a question that did not ask about Rodgers.

Murphy also made the puzzling decision to claim public silence is the best approach for both sides in reaching a resolution while at the same time saying that the situation with Rodgers has “divided (the) fan base.”

Here’s what Murphy wrote (along with the question asked):

Dear Mark: You have done a great job. Don’t let the bastards drag you down. Washington needs a name. I suggest the Generals. Thanks, Ken. The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base. The emails and letters that I’ve received reflect this fact. As I wrote here last month, we remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond. We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better. With regard to the Washington Football Team, it looks like they will be the WFT for at least one more year. I like the Washington Generals name, but it is already taken. Have you ever seen a Harlem Globetrotters game? Also, the Washington Generals don’t have a very good record (1 win, 16,000 losses).

Rodgers Situation May Quiet Down Until Camp

The Packers’ situation with Rodgers has quieted down some now that their mandatory minicamp is in the rearview mirror. What we learned is that Rodgers is willing to sacrifice some of his money — $593,085 if the Packers choose not to forgive his minicamp fines, but $500,000 at a minimum — to pressure the Packers into giving him what he wants, but it is still uncertain whether he is committed to not returning to Green Bay. There might also not be much clarity on the matter until NFL players are required to report for training camp on July 27.

As of now, Rodgers could still report to camp and downplay all the offseason noise about his relationship with the Packers, fitting back into their talented roster as if nothing happened. The situation would definitely become dire if Rodgers started missing training camp practices, though.

The Packers would have no choice but to slap Rodgers with mandatory $50,000 fines if he holds out of training camp practices and will have options to go after his signing and roster bonuses if he skips more than five days. In other words, Rodgers is not taking a stand and risking millions with a holdout unless he is truly dug into his position.

The question now, though, is which side will blink first in this game of chicken?