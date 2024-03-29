Packers Could Land $97 Million Pro Bowler in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The Green Bay Packers have had a busy offseason, but a blockbuster trade proposal for four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore would take the NFL by storm.

Dairyland Express writer Sayre Bedinger proposed a handful of trades that the Packers could still make this offseason. Trades included acquiring a veteran wide receiver like Tee Higgins or Brandon Aiyuk, but one of the more interesting trades suggested was the Packers acquiring Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints.

“The Saints may be better off hanging onto Lattimore, but they would also benefit by adding a 3rd or 4th-round pick and getting his contract off the books,” Bedinger wrote. “Since the Packers have 11 selections in this draft, spending one or two on Lattimore wouldn’t be the worst decision general manager Brian Gutekunst could make.”

A Marshon Lattimore Trade Is Surprisingly Realistic

Acquiring a four-time Pro Bowler may sound like a reach, but there’s a legitimate trade scenario if the Packers wanted to explore a trade for Lattimore.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler mentioned that the Saints are considering shopping Lattimore based on sources he spoke to at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. A recent restructure makes Lattimore’s contract much more manageable for a team potentially interested in making a move for him this offseason.

The Packers have plenty of cap space to work with, both currently and in future years. According to Over the Cap, the Packers still have $22 million in cap space despite a busy free agent period. That number moves all the way up to $68 million in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Saints need to continue shedding salary cap for future seasons. New Orleans was able to get under the cap this offseason with significant movement and contract restructures, but still remain $73 million over the cap in 2025, which is nearly $50 million more than the second-worst cap space in the league for next season.

Moving Lattimore right now in return for some draft capital might make the 27-year-old a legitimate trade target for a team like the Packers.

What Does the Future Hold for Jaire Alexander?

If the Packers want to make a move for a star cornerback like Lattimore, it might raise even more questions about the future for All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander.

General manager Brian Gutekunst quickly shut down the possibility of the team trading Alexander at the start of the offseason. When asked about the possibility, Gutekunst responded with a one-word answer, saying “no”.

Unlike Lattimore, Alexander’s contract would make him much harder to move, even if the Packers were interested in trading him away. A trade before June 1 would result in a dead cap hit of nearly $26 million.

Alexander is still under contract through the 2026 season, and should be optimistic about his chances for a career season under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. The former Boston College head coach has a reputation for developing defensive backs, and his experience and new defensive scheme could help Alexander return to his All-Pro form in 2024 and beyond.

Pairing Alexander with another star cornerback in Lattimore and newly-acquired safety Xavier McKinney could give Green Bay one of the best secondaries in the NFL.