Packers Open to Reunion With Former Coach: Report

The Green Bay Packers will be facing some tough decisions this offseason after a disappointing year, and while the team is certain to look different in 2023, head coach Matt LaFleur could bring a familiar face back onto his coaching staff.

Following the team’s disappointing 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions in their regular season finale, LaFleur spoke with the media on Monday, January 9. The young Packers head coach made it clear that he anticipates retaining Joe Barry and the rest of his staff, but also left the door open to bringing a former coach back.

Along with voicing his support for the current coaching staff, LaFleur mentioned that he’d be open to bringing back former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

“I think I’ve definitely entertained all that,” LaFleur said. “I think you can never have enough great coaches, and certainly you guys know how I feel about Nathaniel and the job he did here. But again, just getting started into the evaluation phase. I did talk to him after he got let go in Denver. I know that he needs some family time as well.”

Hackett was fired after less than one season as the head coach of the Denver Broncos. It was Hackett’s first opportunity as a head coach after decades in the profession, but now as he considers the next step in his career, Green Bay may be an option once again.

Green Bay’s Red Zone Offense Struggled Without Hackett

Hackett joined the Packers coaching staff in 2019 as their offensive coordinator, but since leaving last offseason, the team hasn’t had the same kind of offensive production in the red zone that they’ve been used to.

In his first year as the team’s offensive coordinator, Hackett helped the Packers have the second-best red zone touchdown percentage in the league, finding the end zone on over 67 percent of their trips inside the 20-yard line. That rate skyrocketed again in 2020, with the Packers leading the league with a touchdown on over 76 percent of their red zone drives.

This year’s Packers team wasn’t remotely as effective in the red zone. After the Week 18 loss to the Lions, Green Bay finished with a red zone TD percentage of just under 52 percent, the 24th-best rate in the league.

WIthout Hackett and superstar wide receiver Davante Adams, the Packers lacked creativity inside the 20-yard line to punch in enough touchdowns to be a playoff-caliber team. While Packers fans may dream of a reunion with the star receiver, the Packers would more likely be able to bring back Hackett than Adams in 2023.

Will Adam Stenavich Stay as Offensive Coordinator?

Although the Packers are considering bringing back Hackett, it’s unlikely that the team would demote anyone to make that reunion happen, including current offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich.

Stenavich was the team’s offensive line coach before Hackett got the Broncos head coaching job. The former player was given credit for find creative ways to keep Aaron Rodgers upright, mixing and matching linemen through multiple major injuries to find ways to have his best five players out on the field.

While the Packers OC’s first season in the new role didn’t go as planned, there were some positive takeaways offensively. The team’s gap run concepts added some creativity to the ground game, allowing Aaron Jones to thrive by hitting holes at full speed for explosive plays. Meanwhile, he found ways to utilize the blazing speed of rookie wide receiver Christian Watson, who saw a breakout second half of the season.

It’s too early to tell, but if Hackett does end up coming back, it’s likely that Stenavich will still be able to keep his role as the team’s offensive coordinator.