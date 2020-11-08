Packers Host Former Cowboys 2019 Draft Pick for Workout

A former Dallas Cowboys draft pick is looking for a shot in Green Bay.

According to the NFL’s workouts/visits list, the Packers hosted three players for workouts Friday following their Week 9 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Among them was running back Mike Weber, who was a 2019 seventh-round pick for the Cowboys.

Weber was unable to crack the Cowboys’ running back rotation coming into the 2019 season with Tony Pollard and veteran Alfred Morris prevailing over him in training camp. After being waived at the cutdown deadline, the Ohio State product was re-signed to the practice squad and remained there all season until his contract expired on Jan. 6.

Once Weber became a free agent, the Kansas City Chiefs swooped in two days later and signed him to their practice squad for the duration of their Super Bowl championship run, but he didn’t stick around long after the Chiefs took Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. He has since floated around the league for workouts and just last month put his Super Bowl ring up for auction.

Weber wasn’t the only ex-Cowboys players to audition for a spot with the Packers. They also hosted former offensive tackle Wyatt Miller, who was waived/injured ahead of the 2020 roster cutdown deadline. The Cowboys had plucked him from the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad last December as an injury replacement on their active roster, but he did not play in their regular-season finale.

The final player in the Packers’ Friday workouts was another running back, Mark Thompson, who came out of Florida as an undrafted rookie in 2019 and has since spent time on the offseason or preseason rosters of Baltimore, Detroit and Las Vegas.

While the workouts would have been scheduled ahead of time, the Packers could end up needing another practice-squad running back with their only current one, Dexter Williams, expected to miss time with an MCL sprain. He was elevated to the game-day roster but only made it to the second quarter before going down with his injury.

