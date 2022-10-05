Packers Named ‘Best Fit’ For $22 Million Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers are still trying to establish their identity on offense, particularly in the passing game. While Aaron Rodgers is still trying to establish chemistry with Green Bay’s two rookie receivers, general manager Brian Gutekunst could consider making a trade for another top target.

As it stands through four weeks, the Packers currently rank eighth in offensive efficiency per the Football Outsiders DVOA metric. However, despite having a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, the passing game currently ranks just 14th in passing DVOA.

Adding a veteran weapon could give the Packers a much-needed spark to get the passing game going. In his latest NFL trade-block big board, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed the Packers as a best fit for current New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

“There was also some trade buzz around Agholor before the season, according to Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed, and New England could save $9.9 million by trading him,” Knox said. “The Green Bay Packers may also want to take a look at Agholor, as their new-look receiving corps continues to be a work-in-progress.”

Agholor is on the final year of a $22 million contract, and if the Patriots are willing to take on a portion of his salary, the Packers could get a productive wideout if they were able to trade for him.

Nelson Agholor Still Has Plenty Left in the Tank

Even at 29 years old, Agholor has shown that has he plenty left in the tank to contribute to an NFL offense, especially after a recent career resurgence.

Coming out of high school in Tampa, Florida, Agholor was a 5-star athlete and a top-30 player in 2012 recruiting class. After turning heads at the high school level, he decided to move out west to play for the USC Trojans.

Agholor blew up as a junior, catching 104 passes for 1,313 yards and 12 touchdowns with two more scores as a punt returner, earning First-Team All-Pac-12 honors. He decided to forgo his senior season to declare for the NFL draft, and was taken with the 20th overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.

After struggling to find his footing, Agholor came into his own in 2017, catching 62 passes for 768 yards and eight touchdowns in the regular season. His 15 catches for 167 yards and four touchdowns in the playoffs made him a huge contributor in the team’s Super Bowl run.

That production started to fall off in 2018 and 2019, leading to Agholor signing a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. He experienced a career resurgence that year, posting a career-high 896 yards with 18.7 yards per catch with eight touchdowns.

Agholor then signed on with the Patriots in 2021, where he is still playing currently. With the Patriots struggling to pass the ball and injuries at the quarterback position, teams like the Packers could be calling New England to try and make a trade for the 29-year-old wideout.

Other Packers Targets at Wide Receiver

Even if the Packers don’t make a run at Agholor, the team’s pro personnel department is likely still doing its due diligence on receivers who could be available this year and next.

The biggest name still available in free agency is Odell Beckham Jr.. Although he’s currently rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl, the superstar wide receiver has been named as a best fit for the Packers. The Rams will be pushing hard to bring back OBJ once he’s healthy, but don’t count out Beckham deciding to play in Green Bay later this season.

Looking ahead to 2023, analysts are already looking at replacements for the 32-year-old wide receiver Randall Cobb. National media outlets will continue to speculate on Packers wide receivers, unless Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs can dominate over the rest of the season.