Packers Linked to Star ACC Cornerback: Report

The Green Bay Packers could be looking for an impressive rookie to replace Kevin King as their No. 2 cornerback next season, having already logged a meeting with at least one of 2021’s potential early-round talents.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, Florida State star cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. recently had a virtual meeting with the Packers over Zoom along with several other cornerback-needy teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.

Samuel, son of four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel, was a consistent two-year starter and defensive leader for the Seminoles who tallied 97 tackles, 29 passes defended and four interceptions in 31 career games. He is also coming off a three-pick junior season in which, according to Pro Football Focus, he allowed a lower passer rating in coverage (46.2) than any other cornerback in the 2021 draft class.

Most prominent draft analysts project Samuel to go in the second or third rounds of April’s draft, but a few mocks have considered him a Day 1 selection — making him a possible candidate for the Packers’ No. 29 overall pick if he continues to impress throughout the pre-draft process.

Samuel is the first cornerback reported to have met virtually with the Packers and the third 2021 defensive prospect to be linked to them overall. The other two are North Carolina State defensive tackle Alim McNeill and Notre Dame edge rusher Daelin Hayes, as Melo previously disclosed.

