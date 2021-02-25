Packers Set to Meet With Potential First-Round WR: Report

One of the best wide receivers coming out of the Big Ten Conference this year has caught the attention of the Green Bay Packers.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, former Purdue wideout and potential 2021 first-round pick Rondale Moore is scheduled to meet virtually with both the Packers and Tennessee Titans in March after a jam-packed February saw him meet with at least 10 possible NFL suitors.

Moore could possibly be a fit for the Packers’ No. 29 overall selection in the first round. The Draft Network rates him as the 32rd-best overall prospect in the 2021 class and the seventh-best wide receiver, but concerns about his durability and stature (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) could see him slip deeper into the second depending on how quickly wideouts come off the board in April’s draft.

When healthy, Moore is a multifaceted weapon who can snap into a playmaker whenever the ball is in his hands. He became the Big Ten’s first-ever true freshman to be named a consensus All-American back in 2018 after catching 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Boilermakers, but injuries kept his production low over his final two seasons and have made his draft stock difficult to nail down for 2021.

Moore is the first wide receiver reported to have (or have scheduled) a virtual pre-draft meeting with the Packers this offseason, but their name has come up with numerous other prospects, showing a bigger emphasis on defensive talent.

The Packers have also met with North Caroline State defensive lineman Alim McNeill, Notre Dame edge rusher Daelin Hayes, Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State cornerback Thomas Graham Jr., Auburn linebacker K.J. Britt and Miami tight end Brevin Jordan.

