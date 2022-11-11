3-Time Pro Bowl WR Confirms Packers’ Attempts to Sign Him

The Green Bay Packers did their damndest to add a wide receiver at the trade deadline and though they fell short, the organization continues to aggressively pursue an upgrade at the position.

The best option remaining on the free agent market is Odell Beckham Jr. Several teams are rumored to be interested in adding the three-time Pro Bowler, including the Packers, which Beckham confirmed during a November 6 interview with Complex Sports.

“Whether it’s Buffalo, Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, reunion with the Giants…” Odell Beckham Jr. tells us what he’s looking for in a new home & the playoff teams calling. pic.twitter.com/w1QBjPZnrW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 6, 2022

“Whether it’s Buffalo, whether it was Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, a reunion with the Giants, I wanna be able to spill like my last — I’m not saying I only got three or four left — but these next three or four years into something where I could buy a home, like I can call this place a home,” Beckham said.

Beckham’s Price on Rise, as Multiple Suitors Emerge

Beckham was initially projected to be healthy enough to return to action in November following a knee injury he suffered nine months ago. That timeline has been pushed back by as much as a month, which oddly appears to have increased his value rather than the other way around.

Bill Barnewell of ESPN explained why on Thursday, November 11.

Has anybody made more money by not playing? Each week, struggling offenses across the NFL seem to get more and more desperate to add the 30-year-old Beckham, who could return soon from the torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl. As many as eight teams could make a credible argument for signing Beckham to improve their chances of competing this season. The hope from Beckham’s camp is identical to what we saw when he left the [Cleveland] Browns a year ago: Land in a good situation, play well and earn a significant new deal in free agency.

Aside from Green Bay, Beckham’s suitors include the Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. The other three destinations arguably have better cases to land the two-time All Pro because of their positions atop their relative divisions and conferences.

Beckham confirmed in October that the Packers were among the favorites for his services, though a five-game losing streak has created an obstacle for Green Bay now to overcome.

The Packers’ best hopes are two-fold: Beckham’s burgeoning relationship with Aaron Rodgers and a willingness from Green Bay to offer the wideout more money this season and/or more years on an initial contract rather than signing him to a so-called “prove-it” deal in 2022.

If Beckham is truly looking for a home, the Packers can make that commitment. However, it is a risky proposition considering the wideout’s injury issues in recent years.

Packers Missing Two Starting Wide Receivers Against Cowboys

Unfortunately for the Packers, even if they sign Beckham he may not be back in time to help them save their season.

Green Bay (3-6) will host the Cowboys (6-2) at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon in what has become a must-win game. Should the Packers prevail, they will then welcome in the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (5-3) on Thursday, November 17, with both teams coming off of a short week.

The Packers’ season likely hangs in the balance over the next six days and while it will be decided on their home turf, a distinct advantage, Rodgers and company will need to claw their way back into playoff contention without the help of two starting receivers.

Romeo Doubs suffered a high ankle sprain against the Detroit Lions last week, which NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said will cost the rookie between four and six games. Randall Cobb will remain on IR through at least the Dallas matchup, while his status for Tennessee remains up in the air.

Allen Lazard, Rodgers’ top target, was a limited participant in practice all week with a shoulder injury but is expected to play on Sunday.