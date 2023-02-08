Packers Hiring New Defensive Backs Coach: Report

The Green Bay Packers didn’t expect to shake things up too much on their coaching staff heading into the offseason, but a recent vacancy on the defensive staff for Matt LaFleur has reportedly been filled.

Following the team’s Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions, LaFleur stated that he didn’t anticipate any coaching changes, which included keeping defensive coordinator Joe Barry on the staff. However, a vacancy was created when defensive backs coach Jerry Gray left Green Bay for an opportunity with the Atlanta Falcons, taking over a similar role for Arthur Smith.

It didn’t take long for the Packers to find Gray’s replacement. According to Aaron Wilson with Pro Football Network, the Packers are hiring former Arizona Cardinals corners coach Greg Williams to work with Green Bay’s secondary.

Not to be confused with controversial coach Gregg Williams, the former Cardinals corner coach will now have an opportunity to work with one of the best cornerbacks in the league in Jaire Alexander, along with a young up-and-coming corner in Eric Stokes.

Who is Greg Williams?

While he may not be the most well-known assistant coach around the NFL, Williams has the background to make him a very qualified hire for the Packers.

Williams played both cornerback and wide receiver at the University of North Carolina before playing several seasons in the XFL and Arena Football League with the Indiana Firebirds and Chicago Rush. During his time in the AFL, Williams also started to dip his toes into coaching as an intern with Arizona State and assistant coach at the College of DuPage.

After several years of coaching in the college ranks, Williams got his first NFL opportunity with the San Diego Chargers in 2009 as an assistant linebackers and secondary coach. He got the opportunity to be the main defensive backs coach with the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 after seven seasons on the west coast.

Williams has held a similar role since then with the Colts, Broncos, Cardinals, and now the Packers. It’s unclear if Williams will only coach cornerbacks or also work with the team’s safeties, but his experience across the league and outside perspective should be a welcome addition to Green Bay’s coaching staff.

Will Green Bay’s Secondary Look Different in 2023?

The Packers are bringing in a new coach in the secondary, but he may not be the only new face in the position room by the start of next season.

At cornerback, the Packers should still look relatively similar in 2023. Jaire Alexander is still one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, making another Pro Bowl appearance this season. Meanwhile, Rasul Douglas has been a solid No.2 cornerback, while second-year corner Eric Stokes will be back after suffering a season-ending injury.

However, things could look quite different at safety. Adrian Amos showed serious signs of regression this past season, and the Packers may want to look to get younger at the position with the 29-year-old entering free agency. Meanwhile, former first-round pick Darnell Savage will be on the final year of his rookie deal, but is being mentioned in trade packages to send Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

Regardless of what happens, the Packers could have some new faces in the starting lineup.