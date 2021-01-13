Packers Host Former Chiefs Second-Round DE for Visit

A top-50 pick from the 2018 NFL draft spent has caught the attention of the Green Bay Packers.

According to Tuesday’s official NFL workouts/visits list, the Packers hosted former Kansas City Chiefs second-round pick Breeland Speaks for a visit on Jan. 11 along with tight end Bronson Kaufusi. They also brought in sixth-year offensive tackle Andrew Donnal for a tryout on the same day.

To make room for Jared Veldheer, the Packers are putting G Simon Stepaniak on IR. Also, they had two workouts: TE Bronson Kaufusi (BYU) and DE Breeland Speaks (Mississippi). — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 12, 2021

Speaks — who the Chiefs traded up for at No. 46 overall in 2018 — played in all 18 games of his rookie season for the Chiefs, including the playoffs, and finished the year with 26 tackles, three tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. A knee injury in the 2019 preseason, however, forced the Chiefs to place him on injured reserve during August’s roster cuts and wiped out his second year.

Speaks only made things worse for himself in December 2019 when the NFL suspended him four games for violating its substance-abuse policy. While he returned and finished out the year in IR, the Chiefs went on to win a Super Bowl without him and parted ways with him after 2020 training camp.

Speaks has since spent time as a practice-squad player for both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys, sticking with the latter until his contract expired on Jan. 11.

The Packers announced two roster moves on Tuesday, but neither of them was related to recent visits or workouts. It is possible the Packers are considering Speaks for a reserve/future contract, which would add him to their 2021 offseason roster and give him an opportunity to earn his keep during OTAs and next summer’s training camp.

The Packers announced their first batch of futures contracts on Jan. 8 when they inked wide receiver Chris Blair, defensive back Innis Gaines and linebacker Ray Wilborn for 2021.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Packers Send Rookie to IR, Clearing Room for Jared Veldheer