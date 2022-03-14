Packers Sign All-Pro Linebacker to Long-Term Deal: Report

The Green Bay Packers are finally making a major investment at inside linebacker.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers have agreed to terms on a five-year, $50 million contract with starting inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, locking him down for the foreseeable future before letting him hit free agency.

Campbell, 28, had a breakout season for the Packers after signing a one-year, $2 million deal with them late in the 2021 offseason. He finished with 146 total tackles — seventh-most in the league — and was a big-play machine for the middle of Joe Barry’s defense, earning first-team All-Pro recognition for the first time in his career. Now, Campbell will remain a fixture for Green Bay’s defense for seasons to come and get properly paid in the process.

The Packers will be adding to their salary-cap deficit with Campbell’s new deal, as he was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. At this time, though, the contract details have not yet been revealed and the cap ramifications are currently unknown.

The Packers were still more than $18 million over the cap for the 2022 season after extending Preston Smith and releasing both Za’Darius Smith and Billy Turner earlier on Monday. With Campbell’s new contract now getting added to the books, the team will undoubtedly have several other roster moves to announce before the new league year officially begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16.

