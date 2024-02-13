Packers Tenth Favorite to Win 2025 Super Bowl

The Green Bay Packers went into the 2023-24 season with +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl. After winning seven of their last ten games, including a dominant victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Game, the Packers are +2200 to win the 2025 Super Bowl. This is according to the early odds put out by ESPN BET.

At +2200, the Packers are the tenth favorite to win next year’s Super Bowl at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs are second favorite, just behind the team they defeated in this year’s Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers.

Offensive Improvement Vital to Packers Success

At +4000 odds to win the 2024 Super Bowl, the Green Bay Packers were dead even with divisional rival the Chicago Bears. It is safe to say that the Packers had much more successful season than there archrivals. However, after starting the season 3-6, the Packers did not look like a playoff team.

First-year starter Jordan Love threw 10 interceptions in the first nine games of the season, and the defense was struggling to keep teams out of the endzone. But after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, something changed. The Packers offense, led by Love, went into overdrive. During the Packers’ 3-6 start, the offense averaged just under 22 points per game. Over the last eight games of the season, the Packers’ offense averaged 25.5 points per game, going 6-2 over that span. This propelled the Packers to a 9-8 finish and secure a spot in the NFC Wild Card game.

In the Wild Card matchup against the Cowboys, the offense showed no signs of slowing down. Jordan Love completed 16 of 21 pass attempts for 272 yards and 3 touchdowns. Running back Aaron Jones also had three touchdowns, along with 118 rushing yards. The Packers dismantled the heavily favored Cowboys 48-32, but fell short in the Divisional Round, losing 21-24 against the 49ers.

Packers Exceeded Many People’s Expectations

Although the Packers season ended earlier than fans had hoped, they certainly exceeded preseason expectations. With the offseason losses of soon-to-be Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and dependable wide receivers Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard, the Packers were considered to be in a ‘rebuild year’. However, after making the playoffs, and an impressive postseason showing against the Cowboys, the Packers made a statement going into next season.

Success is paramount for the team from Titletown, USA. Since Brett Favre took over as the Packers starting quarterback in 1992, the Packers have made the playoffs 16 times, winning two Super Bowls. Additionally, the Packers have only had a losing record six times. Seeing the Packers in the playoffs is something fans of the green and gold have become accustomed to. Many Packers fans who continued watching this years playoffs even after the Packers were eliminated believe that had the Packers won against the 49ers, they would have had a great chance at winning the Super Bowl.

Although the Packers may not be amongst the bettor’s favorites to win the 2025 Super Bowl, their strong finish to the 2023-24 season is giving fans real hope that the Packers can bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Lambeau.