Packers Superstar Suffered Torn ACL vs Lions, Per Insiders

The Green Bay Packers suffered a laundry list of injuries in Week 9 at Ford Field, the home of the Detroit Lions. While fans were hoping that most of the injuries were minor, the team got some worst-case scenario news the morning after the loss.

It was a Sunday to forget for the Packers, who lost their fifth straight game in a sloppy 15-9 loss to the Lions. The loss moved them to 3-6 on the year and took them effectively out of the playoff race, but the injuries were the bigger story.

Injuries during the Week 9 matchup included the losses of rookie wideout Romeo Doubds, cornerback Eric Stokes, running back Aaron Jones, and star pass rusher Rashan Gary. While there have been limited updates on the entire team, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the initial fear is that Gary suffered a torn ACL that will likely end his 2022 season. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported that it was confirmed that Gary tore his ACL.

Initial diagnoses for torn ACLs are usually accurate, so it’s likely that the team will be without arguably their biggest defensive star for the remainder of the 2022 season, and possibly the start of 2023. There have been few updates on other players, including Doubs, who was carted off with an ankle injury after his first and only reception of the game against Detroit.

Rashan Gary Has Proven Doubters Wrong Before

For those who are skeptical that Gary will be able to return at 100 percent after this injury, this isn’t the first time that the 24-year-old pass rusher has proven doubters wrong.

Gary had massive expectations to meet coming out of high school as a 5-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the 2016 recruiting class. With offers from virtually every top FBS program, Gary decided to take his talents to Ann Arbor to play for the Michigan Wolverines.

Despite all of those expectations, Gary’s production in college was limited, producing just 9.5 sacks in his three college seasons. When the Packers took Gary with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, fans and analysts were already calling the young pass rusher a bust and a reach of a draft pick.

Gary has proven those doubters from since arriving in Green Bay. Although it took him some time to find his footing, the former Wolverines star has become a stable pass-rushing presence for the Packers. He’s racked up 22.5 sacks in less than four seasons, including a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2021.

The 24-year-old was on pace to shatter his career-high in sacks and blow past the double-digit milestone before his injury. Now, with the assumption that he’s out for the season, Packers fans will keep their fingers crossed that he can return for the start of the 2023 season.

Who Will Replace Rashan Gary?

Unfortunately for the Packers, there are few options to replace Gary in the starting lineup. Veteran Preston Smith has been holding his own on the other side of the defense, but now rookie Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare will have to step up.

Enagbare was a solid player at South Carolina before being drafted by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Although expectations weren’t that high for him coming into his rookie season, the 22-year-old has already shown some flashes in a rotational role.

Through nine games, Enagbare has already picked up a pair of sacks, while putting pressure on the quarterback fairly regularly whenever he’s out on the field. With Gary done for the season, it will at least give Enagbare some additional reps to get acclimated to the NFL level, hopefully helping speed up his development to help him contribute at a high level for the rest of his career.