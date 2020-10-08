Ex-CFL Star Clears Waivers, Rejoins Packers’ Practice Squad

Reggie Begelton’s time with the Green Bay Packers isn’t done just yet.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers resigned the ex-CFL wide receiver to their practice squad Thursday after cutting him from their active roster two days earlier. The Packers confirmed the move later in the afternoon on their official transactions list.

#Packers WR Reggie Begelton cleared waivers and is signing with the #Packers practice squad. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) October 8, 2020

Begelton had been signed to the 53-man roster for Monday’s 30-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons and played two offensive snaps in his NFL debut, but the Packers released him Tuesday with an expectation they would reacquire him for their reserves once he cleared waivers.

While Begelton has not yet been given a real opportunity to show out for the Packers offense, he was dangerous at the CFL level with 102 catches for 1,444 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019 with the Calgary Stampeders. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur also complimented Begelton’s quick grasp of the playbook during an offseason severely limited by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per NFL Draft Diamonds, the Packers are also expected to sign tight end/H-back Dominique Dafney — who visited with the team on Wednesday — to fill the final spot on their 16-man practice squad. The Packers did not mention Dafney when they made Begelton’s signing official on Thursday, but it is possible his addition is delayed due to COVID-19 testing.

The Packers still have two remaining spaces available on their 53-man roster with a third expected to come available when rookie tight end Josiah Deguara is placed on injured reserve.

Begelton Could Earn Elevation Opportunities

The Packers outright signed Begelton to their active roster from the practice squad, which means they will still be allowed to elevate him twice on game days if they choose. That may not sound like much of an opportunity, but it has worked out well for some of the others so far.

Tight end John Lovett was elevated in each of the Packers’ first two games and, despite not producing any flashy plays, earned a more permanent place on their 53-man roster. He has played 15 special teams snaps in the two games with a limited amount of involvement on offense. Veteran defensive lineman Billy Winn has also been elevated for two consecutive games and seems a possible candidate to fill one of the open active-roster spots.

The Packers count Begelton as one of three wide receivers on their practice squad and could consider any one of them for promotion. While Caleb Scott was released Tuesday, they still have Robert Foster, a former Buffalo Bills deep-threat wideout, and ex-Denver Broncos draft pick Juwann Winfree among their developing pass-catchers.

