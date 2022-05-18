Packers Will Convert Speedy Wideout to Defensive Back: Report

The Green Bay Packers know that on the gridiron, speed kills. And that maxim remains true whether you’re on the offensive or defensive side of the football.

That will be the philosophical approach of head coach Matt LaFleur as it pertains to the newly-acquired Rico Gafford II, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders. Gafford has appeared in just eight games as an NFL player since joining the league in 2018, suiting up for all of those contests as a wide receiver. He signed on with the Packers in January at that position, but the team announced over the weekend that they would be transitioning the speedster over to the defensive backfield, where he played both his junior and senior seasons while attending the University of Wyoming.

Packers writer Andy Herman reported the news via Twitter.

The Packers moved wide receiver Rico Gafford to cornerback and gave him Sam Shields' number 37. Shields famously made the transition from WR to CB and that worked out pretty well. Gafford has blazing speed. Interesting move for GB. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) May 15, 2022

Gafford’s Career Trajectory Called For Switch to DB With Packers

Gafford intercepted six passes while a member of the Wyoming defense from 2016-17. He also posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.22 seconds at his pro day in March the following year, the fastest time for a cornerback heading into the 2018 NFL Draft.

The former professional wideout turned d-back reacted to the news of the transition via his own Twitter account on Sunday.

Back To The Darkside!!! 😈 https://t.co/SItGRdHWOM — Rico Gafford II (@RicoGafford2_) May 15, 2022

“Back To The Darkside!!! 😈,” Gafford posted.

Gafford’s attitude about the move now heading into the fifth year of his professional career is encouraging, though his NFL statistics to this point indicate it may have been needed should he hope to remain in the league. The former wideout started just one game for the Raiders between 2018-20 and caught just two regular season passes during his time there, amassing 66 total yards and scoring one touchdown.

Gafford caught on with the Arizona Cardinals, the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos in 2021, but never saw the field at any point last season.

Gafford Will Join Stacked Secondary in Green Bay

Gafford will have his work cut out for him if he hopes to see the field in 2022 as a member of the Packers.

Green Bay on Monday signed CB Jaire Alexander to a four-year contract extension worth $84 million total, which makes him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL based on annual average salary (AAS). That mark had been set by Cleveland Browns defensive back Denzel Ward earlier this offseason.

Beyond Alexander, the team also signed breakout star Rasul Douglas to a three-year, $21 million deal worth up to $25 million with incentives. That was a contract the Packers extended to a player that is listed in the third spot at the position on the depth chart, per ESPN, behind Alexander and rookie Eric Stokes who was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Alexander appeared in only four games last season, injuring his shoulder in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and sitting out the rest of the year. Stokes played in 14 games, despite suffering a knee injury during pregame warmups before a contest with the Kansas City Chiefs in early November. Both players are expected to begin the 2022 season healthy, barring any new injury issues.