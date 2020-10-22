Packers Tight End Misses Practice With New Injury

A Green Bay tight end room once full of capable talent is now down to just one healthy member after Packers starter Robert Tonyan was sidelined during Wednesday’s practice with a new ankle injury.

Tonyan caught three passes for 25 yards during Sunday’s 38-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was briefly forced to come out of the game after appearing to hurt his ankle. While it was an encouraging sign he was able to return and finish the game, the Packers’ decision to hold him back in practice and add him to the Week 7 injury report leaves his status in question against the Houston Texans this Sunday.

Yikes, 5 key #Packers did not practice today: Bakhtiari, Ervin, Lancaster, Savage, Tonyan pic.twitter.com/BoDBJuOv9N — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 21, 2020

Tonyan currently measures as the Packers’ fourth-leading receiver with 16 receptions, 198 yards and a team-high five touchdown catches on 18 targets. The 26-year-old tight end also delivered a breakout performance against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 prior to the team’s bye week, catching six passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns.

The Packers now have injuries plaguing three of the four tight ends who began the season on their active roster with Jace Sternberger — a 2019 third-round pick — the only exception. Veteran Marcedes Lewis was limited Wednesday with a knee injury that has been bothering him since Week 4, while third-round rookie Josiah Deguara was placed on injured reserve last week after a season-ending ACL tear.

Sternberger could be in line for his most opportunities of the season if Tonyan is anything less than 100% healthy on game day against the Texans, but the Packers also have a few practice-squad options in Nakia Griffin-Stewart and newly-signed Dominique Dafney to consider for elevations on game day.

