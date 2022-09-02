Packers’ Rookie Playmaker Named Among Top Steals of NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers made off with an absolute haul in the 2022 NFL Draft, but one pick stands above the rest as the regular season draws near.

Again one the best teams in the league last season, the Packers found themselves in an unfamiliar position as draft weekend approached — the owners of four selections in the first two rounds. Green Bay ended up picking three players across that span rather than four, bringing in linebacker Quay Walker and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt in the first round — both out of the National Championship Georgia Bulldogs program — then packaging both late second-round picks to move up to No. 34 and draft wide receiver Christian Watson.

Walker is set to start at inside linebacker as a rookie while Wyatt looks to be heavily featured in the rotation along the Packers’ 3-4 defensive front. Watson missed much of the preseason due to a minor knee surgery, though he too figures to factor in heavily to Green Bay’s regular offensive rotation as the season progresses — potentially with a chance to become a starter along the way.

But of all the talent the Packers added to their roster via the draft this year, it is receiver and fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs who sticks out as the most bang Green Bay got for their buck in the rookie class of 2022.

ALL the latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Doubs Produced Stellar Preseason, Earned Aaron Rodgers’ Respect

Doubs has been turning heads since training camp, including that of quarterback Aaron Rodgers who broke with his historical pattern by offering public applause for the rookie several times over the course of the previous month.

“Every single day, there’s been at least one ‘wow’ play from him,” Rodgers said during an August 3 press conference. “That’s kind of rare for a young guy like that. Now, we’ve had some guys over the years do that, but they’re all in the top 10 in Packers receiving history.”

Play

Video Video related to packers’ rookie playmaker named among top steals of nfl draft 2022-09-02T18:43:47-04:00

On August 22, Rodgers again went out of his way to tell reporters about the kind of talent Doubs’ possesses.

“I think the standard for him is not gonna be maybe the standard for a normal rookie that we’ve had here in the past four to five years,” Rodgers explained. “[Because] he’s gonna be expected to play based on his performance so far in camp. So we’ve gotta hold him to a standard that I know he’s capable of reaching.”

Rodgers tripled-down on his effusive praise for Doubs on Friday during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“Romeo Doubs is a great kid and I love his work ethic,” Rodgers said.

Doubs Has Produced Multiple Standout Preseason Performances

Beyond what Doubs has accomplished in practice away from the public eye, he has amassed eight catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns across three preseason games as the Packers’ most dynamic pass catching threat.

For these reasons, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report on Friday listed Doubs in the No. 2 spot on his top 10 list of draft day steals.