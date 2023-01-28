All-Pro Rookie Sounds Off on Packers Trading Rodgers to Jets

The trade proposal that would flip long-time Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets is picking up steam as the offseason approaches.

Rodgers himself has yet to comment on a potential deal that would send him to the Big Apple, while one of the Jets’ rising stars, Sauce Gardner, broke his silence on the topic late last week.

The Pro-Bowl and All-Pro cornerback made an appearance on ESPN Radio on Thursday, January 26, during which he was asked by the interview tandem of Harry Douglas and Jason Fitz for his thoughts on Rodgers landing with the Jets in 2023.

“I wouldn’t mind that… I want what’s best for the offense…”@iamSauceGardner after being asked if he would want Aaron Rodgers on the Jets.@HDouglas83 | @jasonfitz | #FitzandHarry pic.twitter.com/UPhl6xdfaD — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) January 26, 2023

“I wouldn’t mind that,” Gardner said. “I want what’s best for the offense. But at the same time I’ve gotta just focus on my job, focus what we going on [on] the defensive side.”

Gardner, Jets Hold Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in High Esteem

The Jets thumped the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 6 by a score of 27-10. During that game, Gardner broke up three passes as the Jets’ upstart defense sacked Rodgers four times, turned him over once and held him to 26-of-41 passing for 246 yards and one touchdown.

Still, the rookie defender spoke highly of the four-time MVP quarterback, despite having gotten the better of him in their one career meeting.

“He’s definitely great. He’s definitely elite,” Gardner told Douglas and Fitz. “He’s been doing it … since before I was born. So, you know, I can’t discredit nothing that he do, because I done seen him do so many good things. He’s a great quarterback, for sure.”

Packers Can Command Sizable Draft Haul From Jets For Rodgers

New York lost its final six games of the season, finishing the year 7-10. The team’s struggles came, in large part, due to a lack of consistent play under center.

The Packers, meanwhile, finished the year 8-9, winning four of their last five to fall a few points short in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions of capping off an unlikely playoff run. Rodgers was able to engineer that stretch, despite the team lacking high-level pass catchers outside of Allen Lazard and rookie Christian Watson, as fellow rookie Romeo Doubs spent much of that time sidelined by injury.

Rodgers is a vastly superior option to any options the Jets may still have under center come the 2023 season, namely Zach Wilson and Mike White. Both had moments but both were inconsistent, and there is a chance neither is back in New York when training camp opens.

The market value for Rodgers is at least a first-round pick, and potentially more, though his contract is so steep with nearly $60 million guaranteed that it may be hard for the Packers to get more than a first-rounder with a third- or fourth-rounder kicked in.

The Jets own the No. 13 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, two spots ahead of where Green Bay is slotted to select. The Packers will strongly consider pass-catching talent in the first-round, with several mocks tying the team to players like wide receivers Quentin Johnston of TCE and Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Ohio State, as well as tight end Michael Mayer of Notre Dame.

Acquiring New York’s pick would all but ensure that Green Bay adds to its arsenal in the passing game, which would make sense even if the team is transitioning to quarterback Jordan Love, who has started just one game across three NFL seasons.