Packers Send 3 Role Players to IR, Activate Rookie Lineman

The Green Bay Packers are going to be missing a handful of role players for the final stretch of the 2020 regular season.

Per the team’s transaction wire, the Packers moved running back/ return specialist Tyler Ervin (foot), safety/dime linebacker Raven Greene (shoulder) and veteran defensive lineman Billy Winn (triceps) to injured reserve Wednesday afternoon after each of them went down with their respective injuries in Sunday’s 30-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had told reporters on Monday there was “a lot of concern” regarding each of the three players with ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reporting they were each expected to miss significant time. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network followed up on Tuesday with reports that both Ervin and Winn would be headed to IR — along with the possibility that Ervin’s season could be over.

Meanwhile, #Packers return man Tyler Ervin is also likely headed to IR because of his foot injury. No surgery needed, per source, but he's expected to miss at least a month, so his season may be over. https://t.co/wThllVEmbJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 8, 2020

The Packers also activated sixth-round offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak from the reserve/non-football injury list. The rookie out of Indiana had been recovering from a torn ACL he sustained during his final collegiate season and had not been expected to play in 2020, but his activation would seem to give him a shot of making his NFL debut in the coming weeks.

