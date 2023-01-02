Packers Trade Proposal Sends ‘Alpha’ Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have found some young and promising weapons this season, but if they want to squeeze one last Super Bowl run out of the Aaron Rodgers era in 2023, then general manager Brian Gutekunst could take a big swing on a star at the position.

Since trading away superstar wideout Davante Adams, the Packers have had to rely on younger and unproven receivers to keep the offense going. Despite fans calling for a reunion with the disgruntled receiver, the Packers would need to find a more realistic option at the position as a possible trade target if they’re looking to add more firepower in 2023.

Ryan Heckman with FanSided has just the trade target in mind. In his recent Packers trade proposal, Heckman suggested that the Packers trade multiple draft picks, including a first-round pick in 2023, to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for star receiver Tee Higgins.

“In this deal, the Packers mortgage quite a bit in order to give Rodgers one more shot at a Super Bowl,” Heckman said. “Green Bay lets loose of a first and fifth rounder in the 2023 NFL Draft, plus a fourth and sixth rounder in the 2024 class. But, they get a young, alpha wide receiver in Tee Higgins, along with a seventh-round pick this year.”

Do the Packers Need Another Wide Receiver?

A trade for a star wide receiver is exciting, regardless of which team you root for, but despite the loss of Adams it may not be the biggest need for the Packers in 2023 and beyond.

The emergence of rookie wideout Christian Watson has changed the outlook on Green Bay’s wide receiver room. A second-round pick out of North Dakota, Watson’s career got off to a less than ideal start after dropping a 75-yard touchdown in the season opener, then proceeded to miss multiple games due to injuries.

Instead of that sluggish start destroying the rookie’s confidence, Watson turned on the jets for an incredible four-game stretch where he racked up eight total touchdowns. On the season, Watson has now caught 36 passes for 507 yards and seven touchdowns, adding a pair of scores on the ground as well.

Meanwhile, fellow rookie Romeo Doubs has shown flashes of being a reliable possession receiver. Even late-round pick Samori Toure has shown flashes when given on-field opportunities.

Instead, the Packers might consider looking at the tight end position next offseason. Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, and Tyler Davis are all set to hit free agency in 2023, and instead of paying big money to any of them, the Packers could go after an imposing draft prospect like Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer to give the offense a pass-catching and blocking weapon at the position.

Will Aaron Rodgers Return in 2023?

Heckman’s trade proposal for Higgins implied a final Super Bowl run for Rodgers and the Packers in 2023. However, it’s not a guarantee that the 39-year-old quarterback is set on playing again next season.

Rodgers has made it known that he’s always thinking about retirement. The four-time MVP even considered retiring last offseason, but was convinced to stay thanks to a massive contract extension.

That extension could play a major factor in keeping Rodgers in Green Bay for at least one more season. By playing for at least one more season, the Packers quarterback would be set to make nearly $60 million in 2023, a massive number that would be hard to walk away from.

Still, Rodgers has made it clear that he has no plans to make a decision on his future until after the season is over. That means that fans, and backup QB Jordan Love, will be anxiously waiting for his decision in the coming months. Until then, Rodgers and the Packers need just one more win in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions to stamp their ticket to the playoffs.