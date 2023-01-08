Former Packers Quarterback Takes Over for NFC North Rival

The Green Bay Packers have had some popular backup quarterbacks over the years, and one of Aaron Rodgers’ old backups made his 2022 season debut in Week 18 for an NFC North rival.

With star Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields inactive for his team’s regular season finale, the Bears decided to use multiple QBs against the Minnesota Vikings. After Nathan Peterman started the game, former Packers backup quarterback Tim Boyle in the second quarter.

Unfortunately, Boyle’s first appearance of the 2022 season didn’t get off to the best start. At halftime, the 28-year-old had completed just two of four pass attempts for 33 yards and an interception as the Bears trailed the Vikings 19-6.

Boyle hasn’t been the only recent Packers backup quarterback trying to keep his NFL career alive. Former backup Kurt Benkert was able to join the San Francisco 49ers practice squad earlier this year before being released, but turned down an opportunity with the XFL in favor of keeping his future options open.

Will Aaron Rodgers to Return to Green Bay in 2023?

The Packers have had plenty of backup QBs during the Rodgers era, but the 39-year-old’s time in Green Bay could be coming to an end after this season.

Rodgers had strongly considered retirement prior to the 2022 season, and has admitted publicly that he thinks about retirement all the time. However, the Packers were able to convince Rodgers to come back after signing him to a massive four-year, $200 million contract extension.

However, with Rodgers turning 40 years old next season, there’s the chance that the Packers quarterback could call it quits depending on how this season ends. He’s beginning to show signs of age this season, posting a career-low passer rating of 91.5 with 11 interceptions, the most he’s thrown in a season since 2010.

Financially, the Packers could take a big cap hit if Rodgers retires. There’s also the chance that the Packers decide to trade their back-to-back MVP to usher in the Jordan Love era as he enters the fourth year of his rookie deal in 2023. Multiple teams would be interested if the Packers made Rodgers available, with speculation already emerging about the team being willing to trade their future Hall of Fame quarterback.

There are several possibilities regarding Rodgers’ future, but no decisions will be made until Green Bay’s season comes to an end.

Will Jordan Love Stay in Green Bay?

As a former first-round pick, Love was expected to be the successor to Rodgers once he retired. However, given how Rodgers has performed since the 2020 NFL Draft, Love’s future has been up in the air.

Love has been with the Packers for three seasons, but he’s only seen limited meaningful action under center. The 24-year-old showed flashes in his most recent action against the Philadelphia Eagles, completing six of nine passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

That performance on a primetime stage could help Love’s draft stock if the Packers want to move on from him, and there could be mutual interest if that’s the case. Love has reportedly considered a trade request in 2023 if Rodgers is still the starter next season.

A lot could change in the coming months, but if Rodgers decides that he wants to keep playing next season, then it could finally be time for the Packers to move on from Love to give him a chance at being a starting quarterback in the NFL.