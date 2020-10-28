Packers Among Teams Inquiring About Trade for Texans WR: Report

Hope has emerged for the “trade for a wide receiver” crowd of the Green Bay Packers’ fanbase.

According to Aaron Reiss of The Athletic, the Packers are among the teams who have called the Houston Texans about a possible trade for wide receiver Will Fuller V, a 2016 first-round pick who has caught 187 career passes and 21 touchdowns.

Reiss was also clear the Texans aren’t necessarily looking to ship away Fuller and that there is no “imminent” deal in the works to bring him to Green Bay.

The Packers are among the teams to inquire about #Texans WR Will Fuller, according to a league source, but no deal imminent. Houston isn’t interested in a fire sale, won’t trade just to trade. — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) October 28, 2020

Fuller has struggled a bit to stay on the field during his four and a half years in Houston, but the 26-year-old wideout is quietly on pace for a career year with 31 catches for 490 yards and five touchdowns through his first seven games in 2020. The Packers could no doubt make use of his speed and big-play capabilities in combination Davante Adams and Allen Lazard — who returned to practice Wednesday from injured reserve.

On the surface, it might seem silly for the Texans to trade their current leading receiver — not that they haven’t done that before — but Fuller’s trade value could be reaching a new high for a team that has lost six of its first seven games. Deshaun Watson would still have serviceable receiving talent in Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb and Kenny Stills, while the Texans would also take one of their biggest 2021 free agents off the books.

The bigger question is how much the Texans would want in exchange for Fuller. The Packers do have the cap space to take on his contract, but would they be willing to give up a second-round pick just to land a pass-catcher who will need a new contract to play beyond the current season?

