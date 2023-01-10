Packers Sign Two-Time All-Canadian CFL Defender

The Green Bay Packers and general manager Brian Gutekunst have been creative over the years in finding hidden gems, and the organization is hoping to strike gold once again by signing an intriguing defender out of the CFL.

Following their 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions, head coach Matt LaFleur had to answer all kinds of questions from the future of his coaching staff to the ejection from rookie linebacker Quay Walker. Meanwhile, Gutekunst didn’t waste any time tinkering with the roster heading into the offseason watching the playoffs from home.

In their first signing after the season, the Packers signed CFL cornerback Tyrell Ford according to Aaron Wilson with Pro Football Network. While the Packers already have established starters in Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, and Eric Stokes once he’s healthy, Ford will likely be competing for a spot during the team’s training camp.

It’s not the flashiest move to kick Green Bay’s offseason off, but there are bound to be plenty of changes before the offseason is over.

Who Is Tyrell Ford?

Ford isn’t a household name in America, but fans of U Sports football in Canada will recognize the young cornerback for his efforts in college.

The 24-year-old defensive back played for the Waterloo Warriors in college, playing alongside his twin brother Tre Ford who was the team’s quarterback. In four seasons with the Warriors, Ford racked up 94 total tackles, six interceptions, and 20 pass deflections in 30 career games.

While the production at cornerback helped Ford earn All-Canadian honors in 2019 and 2021, he was also a dynamic return specialist, particularly returning punts. He averaged 13.9 yards yards per punt return in college, scoring on three including a 100-yard return in the 2017-18 season.

After such a strong collegiate career, Ford was taken 13th overall in the 2022 CFL Draft by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He primarily served in a special teams role as a rookie, but his collegiate background helped him earn an NFL workout with the Jaguars earlier in January of 2023.

Ford apparently proved enough to earn an opportunity with the Packers in the NFL, but it’ll be interesting to see what kind of role he could play. Green Bay is deep at cornerback, but Ford’s return ability could be an asset if the Packers are unable to retain breakout star Keisean Nixon.

What’s Next for Green Bay’s Offseason?

A CFL signing isn’t going to move the needle for the Packers, but it’s the first move in what is bound to be a chaotic offseason.

All eyes will be on Aaron Rodgers over the coming weeks, with the 39-year-old contemplating his future. The back-to-back MVP hinted that his career may be over following the team’s loss, but won’t make any official decisions until he’s comfortable making a decision.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Allen Lazard made it quite clear in his postgame press conference that the Week 18 loss would be his last game for the Packers. The former undrafted free agent will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, and it will be his first opportunity for a legitimate payday with a new team.

Other decisions will be made in the coming months, but free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft will play a key role in what the Packers will look like next season.