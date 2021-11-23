Packers Release Veteran Safety From Injured Reserve

Will Redmond’s time with the Green Bay Packers has run its course.

On Monday, November 22, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst waived Redmond from the team’s injured reserve list. The 27-year-old safety had played in 35 games over the past three seasons with the Packers as a rotational member of their secondary and a key contributor on special teams, but he suffered a turf toe injury during training camp and was placed on season-ending injured reserve as a result.

While players who end up on IR prior to the 53-man roster cutdown are not eligible to return to their original team for the duration of the season, Redmond’s release gives him the chance to sign with another team and see the field at some point in 2021.

The Packers brought back Redmond on a one-year contract for the 2021 season, looking to keep together as much of their 2020 roster as they could in order to make another deep run in the playoffs. It had been expected he would compete for one of their top backup safety jobs behind Darnell Savage Jr. and Adrian Amos in camp, but he began the summer on the non-football injury list and was done for good by August 24.

In Redmond’s absence, Henry Black has stepped up to fill his shoes in the rotation and played in all 11 games this season; though, with somewhat mixed results both as a tackler and in coverage. The Packers also have Vernon Scott, a 2020 seventh-round pick, on their active roster, but he missed the first four games while recovering from a hamstring injury and has been a healthy scratch in every game since he was removed from the injury report.

