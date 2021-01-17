Packers WR Makes Big Promise Heading Into Championship Game

After a self-described “unacceptable drop,” Allen Lazard was ready to make amends. Halfway through the third quarter of the NFC’s Divisional Round, the Green Bay Packers wide receiver dropped a perfectly timed, beautifully thrown ball from Aaron Rodgers. Lazard had badly beaten Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams at the line, and Rodgers saw it and let it rip. The third-year wideout would have had a huge touchdown — had he hung onto the ball.

Instead, Lazard told Packers News, he worried he had single-handedly let the Rams back in it. Green Bay had a two-score lead at the time, and had Lazard held on, it would’ve just about iced the game. He got an opportunity for redemption in the fourth quarter, though, and he took it, catching a 58-yard pass for a touchdown in what turned out to be the decisive blow against Sean McVay and company.

After the victory, Lazard spoke with the media about his wild game — and he also took to Twitter to make a promise about his performance in the postseason moving forward.

Lazard Says There’s Much More to Come

In his third season with the green and gold, Lazard played in 10 games, starting nine. He had 33 catches for 451 yards and three touchdowns, but he never quite put together a streak of impressive performances. He had one 100+ yard receiving game way back in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints, where he caught six passes for 146 yards and a score. Other than that, he failed to net more than 63 yards in a game the entire season — until Saturday against the Rams.

For his part, Lazard was grateful to his quarterback and head coach for trusting him after his costly drop earlier in the game. “To come back in that situation and be able to make a play like that was huge,” Lazard said, per Ryan Wood of Packers News.

Lazard finished the game as the Packers leading receiver, catching four passes for 96 yards and a score.

“Dropping the first one obviously hurt,” the wideout said, “especially at that time in that game. We definitely would’ve gone up, I think, three scores in that drive. Thankfully my coaches, my teammates really trusted me. I was able to go out there, and Aaron threw a good ball for me to go make a play.”

Lazard also made a promise to anyone watching via Twitter afterwards: “1st of many Playoff TDs,” he captioned, along with a video of his touchdown.

Lazard on Green Bay: ‘We Have the No. 1 Offense in the League’

“I think we believe in our wide receiver group in the utmost,” Lazard added. “We have the No. 1 offense in the league. So we’re not really worried about who’s on the other side of the ball, so to speak. We feel that we can stretch them vertically and horizontally as well. So we’re just playing fast, and just doing our job.”

If they continue to simply do their jobs, as Lazard says, the Packers are going to be near-impossible to stop — particularly next week at Lambeau, where they’ll play either Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, or Drew Brees and the Saints. Remember — Lazard’s best game of the year came against New Orleans, so the Packers wideout may secretly be hoping to see the Who Dats next week. Either way, it seems his first postseason score has only whet his appetite for more, which is good news for Packers Nation.

