Ex-Packers Starter Bolts for $15 Million Contract With NFC Squad

The Green Bay Packers are losing one of their former offensive line starters — and last year’s swing tackle — in 2024 NFL free agency, underscoring their need for additional offensive tackle depth heading toward next season.

The Carolina Panthers announced on March 18 that they agreed to terms on a free agent contract with former Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Nijman is signing a two-year, $8 million contract that includes $5 million guaranteed and has a maximum value of $15 million.

Nijman, 28, rose from an undrafted practice-squad rookie with the Packers in 2019 to a versatile role player for their offensive line over the past four seasons. He played in 67 career games and made 22 starts, logging 1,001 snaps at left tackle and another 587 snaps at right tackle. In 2023, he primarily operated as a swing tackle behind starters Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom and allowed two sacks on 139 pass-blocking snaps.

The Packers could have opted to sign Nijman to an extension in 2024 free agency, a move that would have added valuable depth following the release of five-time All-Pro David Bakhtiari on March 11. Instead, Nijman heads to Carolina to add depth behind starters Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton and help protect quarterback Bryce Young.

Nijman is the fourth of the Packers’ 2024 free agents to sign with another team. Left guard Jon Runyan Jr. (New York Giants) and safeties Darnell Savage Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Jonathan Owens (Chicago Bears) also signed elsewhere in free agency, while running back Aaron Jones — whom they cut — joined the Minnesota Vikings.

After Yosh Nijman Exits, Packers Need More Depth

The Packers might not have wanted to spend the money necessary to bring back Nijman for another run in 2024, but they do now have a depth problem at offensive tackle that they will likely want to address before reaching the regular season in about six months.

The Packers have a pair of quality offensive tackle starters in Tom and Walker, but the depth behind them consists of three guys — Caleb Jones, Kadeem Telfort and Luke Tenuta — who played a combined zero snaps during the 2023 season. Even if they believe one or more of them can take a step forward next season, it is an ill-advised plan with the Packers looking to get more competitive in Jordan Love’s second year starting.

Unfortunately, the Packers are running low on affordable veteran free agent options. Most of the top free agents at the position have signed new contracts, leaving Trent Brown and Andre Dillard as the best guys still on the market. And while the Packers have roughly $20 million in effective cap space, they are likely not interested in spending big money on a veteran offensive tackle who would play a swing role.

One realistic option could be former Broncos tackle Cam Fleming. He has more than 1,100 snaps of experience at left tackle and another 2,600-plus snaps played on the right side. At 31 years old, he also likely isn’t chasing a bag. He would be a clear addition for backup purposes, but his 4,117 career offensive snaps could be useful.

Packers More Likely to Focus on OL in 2024 NFL Draft

The Packers could sign Fleming or another one of the aging veterans still available in free agency. Then again, this is Green Bay — league renowned for drafting offensive linemen and developing them into formidable starters. They are far more likely to use one or a few of their 11 selections in the 2024 NFL draft to solve their depth issues.

The Packers own multiple selections in the second, third, sixth and seventh rounds due to a combination of trades and compensatory rewards. That’s massive for a team that often finds its offensive line starters on Day 2 of the draft or later. For instance, the Packers landed both of their current starters — Tom and Walker — on Day 3 of the 2022 draft, taking Tom in the fourth round and then adding Walker late in the seventh.

Of course, the Packers are primed to take an even bigger swing after losing a long-term fixture of their offensive line in Bakhtiari. They own the No. 25 overall pick, which is likely too late in the first round to land the top four or five tackles in the class, but they might be able to get someone like Arizona’s Jordan Morgan, who allowed three total sacks in his final two collegiate seasons as a starting left tackle.

One under-the-radar option for the Packers is Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson. He would not solve their depth issues at offensive tackle, but he would offer an elite-caliber interior piece who could challenge Josh Myers for the center job or add another starter for one of their two guard spots — such as right guard where they lost Runyan.