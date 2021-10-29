Packers’ Za’Darius Smith Shares Encouraging Injury Update

Less than 24 hours after knocking off the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals on the road, the Green Bay Packers could be getting some encouraging injury news.

On the morning of Friday, October 29, Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith shared on Twitter that he had “just landed back in Green Bay” and was looking forward to getting “back on the field with my bros,” indicating the All-Pro pass rusher could be nearing a return from the back surgery he underwent in late September.

Just landed back in GreenBay‼️ I Can’t wait to get back on the field with my bros💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 #GoPackGo — Za'Darius Smith (@zadariussmith) October 29, 2021

Smith’s status has been one of the biggest question marks for the Packers this season. He missed nearly every practice in training camp with back issues but was active for their season opener against New Orleans, playing in a limited capacity. Then, the Packers opted to place him on injured reserve on September 17 and provided no concrete updates on when — or if — he would return during the 2021 season.

Fortunately, Smith said he feels “like a new man” when asked about his back on Monday morning and would appear to be trending in the right direction.

I feel like a new man😂😂 — Za'Darius Smith (@zadariussmith) October 29, 2021

While Preston Smith and Rashan Gary have effectively guided the Packers’ pass rush in his absence, Smith is undeniably one of their greatest defensive assets and would be a welcomed addition for a team that has won seven consecutive games during his time away. He generated 32 sacks and 164 total pressures during his first two seasons in Green Bay and earned second-time All-Pro recognition in 2020 for his efforts.

Smith is eligible to be activated off injured reserve as soon as he is healthy enough to return to practice, but even a best-case scenario likely puts him a few weeks away from returning to the rotation for the team. The Packers still have four more games to play before their bye week arrives in December during Week 13.

