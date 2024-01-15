Texans TE Brevin Jordan Has Hilarious 5-Word Response to Being Drug Tested

Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan caught his first-ever playoff touchdown in his first-ever playoff game during Houston’s 41-14 blowout victory over the Cleveland Browns in the Wild-Card Round.

Jordan’s touchdown came on a play in which rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud threw a short pass to Jordan, who shook off one Cleveland defender and outran the rest for a season-long 76-yard score early in the second quarter.

As a result, the NFL complimented Jordan in the most NFL way possible by administering him a random drug test after the game. Jordan posted a picture on his Instagram of the NFL’s notice to him with the caption: “Ran to fast I guess.”

Brevin Jordan got a random NFL drug test after the Texans’ playoff win 😅 He scored a season-long 76 yard TD. pic.twitter.com/Q529EOuXx2 — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) January 14, 2024

Texans Earn First Playoff Win Since 2019

The win over the Browns marks the first playoff win for Houston since 2019.

Against obtaining a 24-14 lead at halftime, the Texans widened the lead in the second half by forcing Browns quarterback Joe Flacco into throwing pick-sixes on back-to-back drives early in the third quarter. After the Texans scored another touchdown early in the fourth quarter to take a 45-14 lead Houston’s coaching staff pulled the starters as their focus shifted toward the Divisional Round.

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud completed 16-of-21 pass attempts for 274 yards, threw 3 passing touchdowns, and committed 0 turnovers against an elite Browns defense.

With the win, Stroud became the youngest QB in NFL history to win a playoff game. Stroud also produced the third-highest passer rating in NFL postseason history and the highest ever for a rookie (157.2).

Stroud’s leading receiver in the game was Nico Collins, who caught 6-of-7 targets for 96 yards and scored 1 touchdown, which came on a 15-yard screen pass inside the Browns’ red zone in the first quarter. TE Dalton Schultz caught Stroud’s third and final touchdown pass late in the second quarter on a 37-yard play.

Running back Devin Singletary led the Texans in rushing with 13 carries for 66 yards — 5.1 yards per carry — and had 1 rushing touchdown.

As for Houston’s defense, the unit rose to the occasion and dominated the Browns’ offense. Along with the two pick-sixes, the Texans’ defense sacked Flacco 4 times for a total loss of 39 yards and also recorded 11 tackles for loss.

Houston’s Divisional Round opponent will be determined by the result of the Buffalo Bills’ home playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, January 15.

If Buffalo beats Pittsburgh, then Houston will travel to face the No. 1 seeded Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round. If the Steelers beat the Bills, then the Texans will travel to face the No. 3 seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the next round.

No matter the result, the NFL has already announced that the Texans will play their Divisional Round Game on Saturday, January 20 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. The game will be available to watch on ESPN and ABC.

The Wild-Card matchup between the Bills and Steelers — which was previously scheduled for Sunday but was postponed due to inclement weather in Buffalo — will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time and will be available to watch on CBS.

Twitter/X Reacts to Texans’ Victory

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Houston’s playoff victory over Cleveland.

“Stroud continuing to set records. Texans fans have a lot to be excited about for the present and future,” former NFL QB Matt Cassel wrote.

“They got a coach. They got a ROOKIE QB… they got a playoff win year 1. It don’t take long to build,” another user wrote.