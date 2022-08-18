Why Colts ‘Are Not Inclined’ to Add a Veteran Receiver: Report

One of the most popular conversations around the Indianapolis Colts this offseason has been what the organization is planning at wide receiver. The Colts drafted a wide receiver with their first available pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and have elected not to sign a veteran wideout.

There’s still time for the Colts to sign a veteran receiver, but that’s only if they are inclined to do so.

NFL reporter Stephen Holder of ESPN reported that the “rate of growth” in their young receivers, especially Alec Pierce, who was the receiver Indianapolis selected with its first selection in April, is why the Colts don’t feel a need “to make a move” at wideout.

Those who have been clamoring for a veteran WR signing are probably going to be disappointed based on everything I know. The rate of growth in Alec Pierce in particular is one reason they are not inclined to make a move. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 18, 2022

Pierce arguably had his best day of training camp yet in a joint practice against the Detroit Lions on August 17. He made numerous nice catches and went 3-for-3 in one-on-one battles versus Lions cornerbacks.

Rate of Growth for Pierce

During the first several days and even couple weeks of training camp, Pierce wasn’t necessarily wowing Colts spectators at practice. Parris Campbell was probably the more impressive of the two and was the favorite to start opposite Michael Pittman Jr. early in camp.

But the Colts are testing Pierce with a lot during training camp and giving him every opportunity to flourish. As a result, Pierce has steadily improved.

Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said Pierce has gotten better even within practices.

“What I like what I saw about Alec (Pierce) was the first third down, came right to him, press man-to-man, lost his route, didn’t convert, but then you could see throughout the progress of the game he got better,” Brady told reporters on August 16. “He got more confidence, he was getting off the line of scrimmage, he had better releases, he ran some great routes. I just love that he started to build his confidence throughout the game.”

If the Colts had signed Julio Jones or T.Y. Hilton, then there wouldn’t have been as many training camp repetitions for Pierce. The rookie will likely be better this season and in the long run because Indianapolis didn’t add a veteran receiver to cut into his opportunities this preseason.

Colts Wide Receiver Depth

Of course, that doesn’t mean the Colts shouldn’t be interested in signing a veteran after the preseason. Hilton and Odell Beckham Jr. are still available. Beckham should be ready to play around October after recovering from an ACL tear.

But Holder’s tweet indicates that as long as Pierce and the other young receivers are growing, the Colts are going to be reluctant to sign another wideout.

Indianapolis has expressed confidence in Pierce and Campbell the entire offseason. And Pittman, coming off his first 1,000-yard season, is the top offensive weapon for the Colts passing game.

The Colts also appear to like Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan, the latter of which just returned off the PUP list this week. Indianapolis also has Keke Coutee, Ethan Fernea, DeMichael Harris, D.J. Montgomery, Samson Nacua and Dezmon Patmon at wide receiver on the 86-man roster.

Indianapolis will probably have to lose faith in that group to feel the need to sign a veteran wideout.