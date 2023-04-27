Colts ‘Betting on Shane Steichen’ with QB Anthony Richardson Pick

The Indianapolis Colts drafted a quarterback with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But not the one a lot of draft analysts predicted.

At No. 4, the Colts selected Florida signal caller Anthony Richardson. That came after Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer and ESPN’s Matt Miller linked the Colts to Kentucky quarterback Will Levis late in the draft process.

Breer even suggested that the Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning could influence the Colts to draft Levis.

“I heard he made a very positive impression with the Manning brothers at their passing academy last summer,” Breer wrote. “And, obviously, owner Jim Irsay still listens to Peyton on these things.”

But rather than trusting Manning, the Colts appear to be counting on new head coach Shane Steichen to develop another athletic quarterback.

“Time will tell, but I love the game: This is the Colts betting on Shane Steichen’s ability to develop a young quarterback,” The Athletic’s Zak Keefer wrote. “Richardson is just 20 years old and has so much ahead of him.”

At No. 4, Richardson became the highest drafted quarterback in Colts history since Andrew Luck went first overall in the 2012 NFL draft.