NFL Doubles Down on Chris Jones-Matt Ryan Exchange

While still not making public what Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said to Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to draw a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty towards the end of the fourth quarter of the team’s matchup in Week 3, the NFL confirmed again over the weekend that it was the correct call.

Colts insider Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reported on October 1 that the NFL has fined Jones $10,609. Colts reporter Mike Chappell of CBS and Fox Sports also reported the fine for Jones.

Kansas City DT Chris Jones was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct, or in other words, whatever he said to Matt Ryan — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) October 1, 2022

Kansas City's Chris Jones was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct penalty vs. Colts. Penalty was for 'abusive language' directed at Matt Ryan. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) October 1, 2022

On September 27, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that referee Shawn Smith included in his postgame report from the Chiefs-Colts matchup in Week 3 that Jones used “disturbing language” towards Ryan. Smith also included that Jones’ language had “no place in professional football.”

Jones received a 15-yard penalty for what Smith heard him say to Ryan. The Chiefs had stopped the Colts on third-down, but the foul gave Indianapolis an automatic first down. With the extra opportunity, the Colts drove down the field for the game-winning touchdown in the 20-17 Indianapolis victory.

NFL Fines Jones for Unsportsmanlike Conduct

The fine amount for Jones may seem arbitrary, but Erickson reported that the $10,609 amount is a standard fine for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

In addition to reporting that Jones’ language was “disturbing,” Florio reported that Smith should have included a reference to taunting in his penalty call against Jones.

Including a reference to taunting would not have changed the outcome. It still would have been a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down for the Colts. But had Jones committed a second taunting penalty after what he said to Ryan, the Chiefs defensive tackle would have been immediately ejected.

The Colts scored 10 plays after Jones’ penalty, which occurred after the Chiefs recorded a sack on third-and-6 at the Indianapolis 39-yard line. Ryan found rookie tight end Jelani Woods in the end zone for the game-wining touchdown with 24 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

What Jones Exactly Said to Ryan Still a Mystery

While the NFL has continuously implied that what Jones said to Ryan was wrong, they haven’t revealed exactly what he said.

That now appears to be the biggest point of frustration for the Chiefs 3-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman.

“I think it’s important for the game for players to know what we can and can’t say,” Jones said while appearing on Sports Radio 810 on September 29. “I don’t think I violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(c) to my understanding, but I think it’s important that us as players, we know what’s allowed, what can be said and what can’t be said on the field. If not, then a lot more of those flags could possibly happen.”

"Give us a clear understanding of what we can and cannot say" Chris Jones talked to @Leabonics today about the fourth quarter penalty from last week. He also said that he will NOT be exchanging words with Tom Brady on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/2ArQrEuekl — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) September 29, 2022

Florio argued the same point after he reported Jones’ language was disturbing.

“Still, it’s hard to understand how it was taunting and/or unsportsmanlike conduct without knowing what Jones said,” Florio wrote. “Jones won’t reveal what he said; but why should he have to be the one to do it?

“If he’s going to be penalized not for actions that anyone watching the game could see but words that only Smith and maybe a few others could hear, it should be for the entity that threw the flag to disclose what was said, with something more detailed than it was ‘disturbing.’”

With the way the matchup ended and the aftermath this past week, the next Colts-Chiefs showdown could have some extra spice to it. But that won’t come until perhaps next season unless the 2 teams meet in the playoffs.