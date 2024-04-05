Colts Bashed for Spending ‘Too Much’ on $14 Million Defender

One of the more notable free-agent additions the Indianapolis Colts have made this offseason is signing defensive tackle Raekwon Davis to a two-year, $14 million deal.

Though signing Davis gives Indy great depth along the defensive interior line, one anonymous NFL executive told The Athletic that the Colts overpaid for Davis.

“They spent too much for Raekwon Davis. You are paying for height, weight, speed. It’s all good until they don’t play well,” the exec said in an article posted on April 3.

Time Will Tell if Colts Overspent on Raekwon Davis

Davis, 26, entered the NFL as a second-round pick — 56th overall — of the Miami Dolphins in 2020.

Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 325 pounds, Davis has the size and explosion that’s needed to clog up the middle rushing lanes and prevent a quarterback from stepping up in the pocket.

The problem is that Davis hasn’t proven he can be consistent enough to be on the field for more than 56% of the defensive snaps in any given season during his NFL career. Through four seasons, Davis hasn’t recorded more than 20 total quarterback pressures or stops in a single season either, per PFF.

Given those statistics, at the surface, it appears that Indy overpaid for Davis, whose contract has an average annual value (AAV) of $7 million despite having to play behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart for the 2024 season. However, it’s worth noting that only $7 million of Davis’ contract is guaranteed, as $5 million of it comes in the form of a prorated signing bonus in 2024 and 2025 and only $2 million of his 2024 salary is guaranteed, according to Over The Cap. None of his 2025 salary is guaranteed.

With that being said, Davis’ role in Indy could be expanded after the 2024 season.

Buckner, 30, will be a free agent in 2025. Though the Colts might be willing to bring him back on a 1-2 year deal next offseason, it wouldn’t be surprising if general manager Chris Ballard opted not to pay the aging veteran. So, that opens up a larger role for Davis to step into in 2025 if he proves he’s capable of taking over for the two-time All-Pro.

So, consider Davis a player that’s entering a prove-it year with the Colts. If he performs well next season, the team could give him a new deal and a bigger role in 2025. If he doesn’t play well, then Indy could cut him next offseason and would only take on $2.5 million in dead money while saving $6.4 million, per OTC.

Besides — the Colts have a starting QB on a rookie deal. So even if they did overpay for Davis, that’s okay considering the team still has $16.9 million in cap space with three weeks to go until the draft.

As it currently stands, the Colts’ defensive tackle room consists of Buckner, Stewart, Davis, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Taven Bryan, and Eric Johnson II.

