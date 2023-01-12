Colts Linebacker Confident In Recovery, Credits Coach For Shutting Him Down

All-Pro linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, Shaquille Leonard, already has an eye towards the 2023 season. After a disappointing campaign marred by injuries, Leonard is eager to get back on the field fully healthy to prove to the league he can still perform at his All-Pro level.

From the get-go, injuries have plagued Leonard this season. At the beginning of the 2022 campaign, Leonard missed time in training camp due to a back surgery. The surgery was performed to repair a nerve that caused him significant pain to his calf and ankle. Original expectations projected Leonard to be ready for the regular season, but he did not suit up until week 4. It took 16 plays in the game for Leonard to get injured, suffering a concussion and broken nose in the contest. The injuries caused him to miss the next three games. Upon his return in week seven, Leonard played on a snap count in the next two games before being placed on IR after undergoing a second back surgery on November 15 to address his lingering nerve issue.

Source: #Colts All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard underwent successful season-ending back surgery this morning after several evaluations. Leonard is on Injured Reserve, and the hope is the procedure fixes his issue for good. pic.twitter.com/Gjer1WUQDY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2022

Still ‘The Maniac’

On Monday Jan. 9, when the Colts players returned to the facility to clean out their lockers, Leonard spoke with the media about his injuries and how he expects to return to his former level of play on the field in 2023.

“It’s just not strong enough yet, so my job is to continue to take it slow, continue to make sure I’m working the right muscles and get ready for next season.’’ Leonard said. “As of right now, I have zero doubt in my mind that I will be back to being me… my job is to of course be ready.”

Leonard’s mentality should come as no surprise, as is not one who lacks confidence. As reported by Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star on Nov. 21, 2002, Leonard spoke to the media during a charity giveaway with Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, and spoke on how he cannot wait to prove people wrong.

“I am still The Maniac,” Leonard said to Atkins, “I keep the receipts of everything anyone’s ever said about me, and I’m looking at the tweets, I’m seeing everything, and I’m just ready to go out and prove everybody wrong once again.”

Credit to his coach

As reported by JJ Stankevltz of Colts.com, in his postseason media availability, Leonard reflected what led to his injuries and how he finally knew it was time to shut it down for the season. Leonard credits interim head coach Jeff Saturday as the driving force behind the decision.

On Nov. 9 in a practice ahead of the Colts match-up with the Oakland Raiders, Leonard reported feeling “something weird.” That’s all Saturday needed to hear to act. Saturday told Leonard it was time to “shut it down” and get himself checked out by team doctors. Leonard received a magnetic resonance imaging test, and it was revealed that he would indeed require another surgery on his back.

“I thank (Saturday) because without him I would have continued to put my body on the line when I shouldn’t. Sometimes you’ve got to protect the player from himself, and I commend Jeff for that.’’ Leonard said.

Expect a return to form for Leonard in 2023.