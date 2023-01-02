Colts Writer Sounds Off On Team’s Season: ‘This Is Ridiculous’

The Indianapolis Colts’ game against the New York Giants on January 1 marked the start of a new calendar year but also featured the same Colts team that has perpetually struggled all season long.

In midst of the Colts’ 38-10 blowout loss, ESPN Colts writer Stephen Holder shared his thoughts on the team with his Twitter followers. Holder said Colts owner Jim Irsay “made a complete mess of things” during 2022 and that the team has become “a complete joke.”

What I saw then was a team overcoming its many shortcomings. Now what I see is a complete joke. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) January 1, 2023

Holder’s claims are not outlandish, as Indianapolis could end up with its worst record since 2017 if it loses to the Houston Texans on January 8. In the 10 years Holder has covered the Colts, Holder said the past month has “featured the most embarrassing stretch of Colts football” he’s seen.

The Colts are 4-11-1 entering Week 18 and are currently riding a six-game losing streak.

Holder Clarifies His Argument

Some could have assumed Holder’s tweets were in support of former head coach Frank Reich, who was fired on November 7. Holder later provided context to his tweets, clarifying that he was questioning the timing of Reich’s dismissal.

The end of the '21 season and the rough start this year correctly put him on the hot seat. No argument from me. At the same time, I could argue he overachieved at times w this team if we look at the roster more honestly. 2/ — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) January 1, 2023

An interesting part of Holder’s thread is his thoughts on how he thinks the Colts’ offense may have “overachieved” given the level of squad talent during Reich’s tenure, which began in 2018.

“Reich had exactly two *truly* elite offensive skill players in five seasons: Andrew Luck for one season and Jonathan Taylor (hurt for most of this season),” Holder wrote.

Holder also noted there are several layers to the Colts’ issues and that those problems are not a result of one player or staff member.

Ultimately, Holder believes that it could be difficult to help the Colts get back on track and develop a winning roster. He suggested that there may not be a “quick fix” and that several roster and personnel changes might need to happen in order to restore success.

With the plethora of personnel and roster changes as well as the mounting losses that have made the 2022 season forgettable, Holder’s argument is not implausible.

What Led to Holder’s Tweets

The Colts’ loss to the Giants seemed like much of the past month of Colts football, as Holder attributed.

Indianapolis merely hit double-digits in points, showcasing its inept offense once again. Quarterback Nick Foles suffered a rib injury and was unable to play through the pain.

And while the offense has been underwhelming all season long, holes in the defense were as clear as day on January 1. The defense allowed 38 points, including 394 total yards.

Over the last four games, the Colts have given up an average of 37.75 points — an unflattering number that ranks worst in the NFL during that span.

Still, the Colts’ dysfunctional offense has been key in the Colts’ struggle throughout the entirety of the year.

A lot of that trouble has come from behind center. With Foles injured, quarterback Sam Ehlinger will likely receive his third start of the season on January 8.

Inconsistency at that position continues to be a prominent role. The Colts lack some talent at skill positions, as Holder mentioned, but there is no more important position than quarterback.