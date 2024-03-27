Colts Offered More Money To $49 Million Free Agent: Report

The Indianapolis Colts have had one of the quieter offseasons of any NFL team, but general manager Chris Ballard had aggressively tried to land free agent Danielle Hunter, according to a recent report.

ESPN Colts insider Stephen Holder discussed Ballard’s offseason strategy in an article published on Tuesday, March 26. In the article, Holder mentioned that the Colts had actually offered more money to Hunter in free agency, but he had opted to take less to join the Houston Texans.

“The Colts earnestly chased Vikings free agent pass-rusher Danielle Hunter, even offering him more money than the Houston Texans — a two-year, $49 million ($48 million guaranteed) deal — ultimately gave him, according to a team source,” Holder wrote. “But after that failed pursuit and considering other potential moves, the Colts had some decisions to make on their own free agents before they availed themselves of alternatives.”

Losing out on a premier free agent stings, but losing out on a player like Hunter to a divisional rival will leave an extra bitter taste in Ballard’s mouth.

Danielle Hunter Likely Wanted To Come Back Home

Money isn’t always the most important thing in free agency, and that seems to be the case for Hunter.

Despite being offered more money from the Colts, Hunter opted to head to Houston on an almost fully-guaranteed contract. On top of guaranteed money, the absence of state income tax in Texas could actually have Hunter making more with the Texans than what he was offered by Indianapolis.

On top of that, Hunter grew up just west of Houston, attending Morton Ranch High School in Katy, Texas. The possibility of going back home likely played a factor for Hunter in free agency.

“It means a lot,” Hunter said after signing with the Texans. “It’s an honor to be able to come back and play in front of my family and all the people that I grew up with. I know they’ve been pretty excited about the news lately. They’ll finally be able to come to a game and see me play.”

Hunter was a 4-star recruit in high school. While he had offers from in-state programs like Houston and Texas Tech, he ultimately decided to head out of state to play for the LSU Tigers.

After a solid college career, Hunter was taken in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro selection in 2018 during a successful nine seasons with the franchise.

Now, Hunter is looking forward to the next chapter of his career while coming back home.

Joe Flacco Highlights Colts Free Agency Period

The Colts have been more focused on re-signing their own players instead of pursuing other top free agents. Only two free agents from outside of the building have been signed, highlighted by veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

Flacco signed a one-year deal worth up to $8.7 million with the Colts. The 39-year-old will presumably serve as the team’s backup quarterback, but could be ready to fill in as starting quarterback Anthony Richardson continues to recover from a season-ending shoulder injury.

Former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Raekwon Davis is the only other notable free agent signing for the Colts. He signed a two-year deal worth up to $14 million, looking to have an impact in the trenches alongside the likes of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.