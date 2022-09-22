Colts Named Among Best Trade Fits for Speedy Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts wide receivers are struggling at the moment. That makes the Colts an obvious destination for any wideout that could be on the trading block in September and October.

Included on the list of possibilities according to NFL writer Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report is New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims.

“The Indianapolis Colts would also be wise to take a chance on Mims,” Knox wrote. “Indy has just one passing touchdown and ranks dead last in scoring offense through two weeks.

“At this point, the Colts need to consider all receiver options.”

Mims hasn’t played yet in the 2022 season. The Jets reportedly turned away trade offers for Mims during the preseason, but a trade still seems possible. On August 25, The New York Post’s Brian Costello reported that Mims requested to be traded.

What Mims Would Bring to Colts

While Mims has been a healthy scratch this season, he’s still a very talented player. The Jets have buried him on the depth chart the past couple years by signing free agents Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios. The Jets also drafted Elijah Moore in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and Garrett Wilson in the first round this past spring.

Other teams were interested in trying to acquire Mims during the preseason. NFL reporter Connor Hughes of SNY reported the Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers all called the Jets about a trade for Mims. But New York’s price tag of a fourth-round pick was too high for all those shoppers.

The Colts could use a receiver with Mims’ experience. He’s posted 31 catches for 490 receiving yards in 20 career games.

Mims ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds at the 2020 NFL Combine. He’s showcased that speed early in his career with a 15.8 yards per catch average.

Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has become a star for the Colts, but outside of him, Indianapolis’ depth at wideout is very weak. The team’s other preseason projected starting wide receivers, Parris Campbell and Alec Pierce, have 3 catches and 37 yards combined in 2 games.

Pittman leads the Colts wide receivers in receptions despite the fact he missed Week 2.

Mims may not be worth a fourth-round pick, but for the right price, the Colts should be interested in bringing the speedy 24-year-old to Indianapolis.

Other Possible Wide Receiver Trade Targets for Colts

As Knox noted, the Colts should be inquiring about any receiver who hits the trade market. That’s how badly their wideouts have played to begin the 2022 season. Any veteran such as Mims will be an upgrade.

In addition to Mims, Knox identified the Colts as a best fit for New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor. In 2 games this season, Agholor has 9 catches for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Furthermore, Knox proposed Indianapolis trading for New York Giants veteran receiver Darius Slayton. The 25-year-old has recorded 2 seasons with more than 700 yards in his career, but he hasn’t been able to carve out a role with the Giants this year.

Slayton was inactive in Week 1 and played just 4 snaps with no catches during Week 2.