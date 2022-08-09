Two Rookies Listed as Starters on Colts First Unofficial Depth Chart

The Indianapolis Colts will play their first preseason game on Saturday, August 13. With that game only days away, the Colts released their first unofficial depth chart on August 9.

It’s important to keep in mind that nothing is set in stone when it comes to an NFL depth chart in the middle of August. That’s why teams use the term, “unofficial.”

But there are still a couple of noteworthy items on Indianapolis’ first depth chart for the 2022 season, including two rookies listed as starters — wide receiver Alec Pierce and strong safety Nick Cross.

ALL the latest Colts news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Colts newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Colts!

Pierce One of Three Starting Wide Receivers

One of the most anticipated training camp battles for the Colts this season was at wide receiver. Pierce and Parris Campbell, who is in a contract year, are competing for playing time opposite breakout 2021 star wideout Michael Pittman Jr.

On Indianapolis’ first unofficial depth chart, both Pierce and Campbell are listed as starters, depending on what personnel the offense uses to begin a game. On the team’s first depth chart, there are actually 12 starters, including three wide receivers and two tight ends.

If the Colts begin Week 1 of the preseason against the Buffalo Bills with two tight ends, then Campbell will likely start and not Pierce. But should the offense begin with a 3-wide receiver set, then Pierce will start.

Interestingly, the Colts didn’t feature many 3-wideout sets last year. Pittman and Zach Pascal both played more than 78% of Indianapolis’ offensive snaps, but the team’s No. 3 receiver, T.Y. Hilton, only lined up for 30.28% of the team’s snaps on offense.

This year, though, it’s very likely the Colts will have more than three receivers playing at least one-third of the team’s offensive snaps, assuming Pittman, Campbell and Pierce all remain healthy.

Click here to view the Colts’ entire unofficial depth chart on offense for Week 1 of the preseason.

Cross Listed as Starting Strong Safety

Indianapolis also lists 12 starters on defense on its first unofficial depth chart. The chart includes three linebackers and three cornerbacks.

But regardless of whether the Colts play their base defense or deploy the nickel personnel, Cross is considered a starter as one of the team’s top two safeties on the team’s first depth chart.

The depth chart lists Cross ahead of both free agent acquisitions Rodney McLeod and Armani Watts.

Ironically, Cross and McLeod attended the same high school. McLeod told reporters on August 2 that he has been following Cross’ career for a long time and called his ability to make calls at the safety spot as a rookie earlier in training camp, “very impressive.”

Cross has a chance to start this season because Khari Willis suddenly announced his retirement in June.

Click here to view the Colts’ defensive depth chart for Week 1 of the preseason.

Other Notes From Colts’ First Depth Chart

Left tackle was expected to be another training camp battle for the Colts this year. Veteran Matt Pryor is listed as the starter ahead of rookie Bernhard Raimann on the team’s unofficial depth chart.

Based on how Pryor and Raimann have played in camp, that’s not a surprise.

At right tackle, undrafted free agent Ryan Van Demark is listed as the team’s backup to Braden Smith. Veteran Dennis Kelly is behind Van Demark on the depth chart, which is a little surprising, but Kelly has been dealing with a knee injury.

At tight end, rookies Drew Ogletree and Jelani Woods are both listed as backups behind Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson. The Colts drafted Woods 199 picks ahead Ogletree, but Ogletree has played very well during camp.

On defense, Ben Banogu is listed as one of the team’s backup edge rushers ahead of Dayo Odeyingbo. That’s a little bit surprising, but Colts writer Kevin Hickey of USA Today wrote the situation is one “to not overthink.”

There’s still a whole month before the start of the regular season. This is far from the Colts’ final depth chart.