Colts Add More Wide Receiver Depth in Free Agency

It wasn’t Odell Beckham Jr., but the Indianapolis Colts signed another wide receiver during the second week of training camp.

The Colts announced on August 3 that they have signed former New York Jets wideout D.J. Montgomery.

Signing as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns in 2019. He finally played in his first NFL regular season game last year in Week 14.

Montgomery appeared in three games for the Jets and spent the rest of the season on the team’s practice squad in 2021.

What Montgomery Potentially Brings to Colts

Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard has been known to target raw talent in the draft and free agency. It appears as though Montgomery will have a shot to make the Colts roster because of his traits.

Coming out of Austin Peay in 2019, NFL analyst Lance Zierlein of NFL.com projected him to go undrafted. But Zierlein also wrote that “his size, speed and explosive numbers at his pro day” will put him on scout’s radars in free agency.

“His athletic traits are above NFL standards which could get him a look, but he will need to improve basic fundamentals of route running and ball skills to have a shot,” wrote Zierlein.

Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell and Alec Pierce are expected to be Indianapolis’ top three receivers this season. But the Colts may still be looking for a wideout to specialize in deeper routes.

That could be the area where Montgomery has the best chance of carving out a role.

Montgomery posted 3 catches for 36 yards in his 3 games last year. Two of his receptions went for 14 yards.

All 3 of his catches were against the New Orleans Saints during his NFL debut.

Colts Add Another ‘Older’ Wide Receiver

Montgomery is the third wide receiver the Colts have signed since the start of training camp. All three of them are or will turn 26 during the upcoming season.

That’s not exactly “old,” especially when those 25 or 26-year-old receivers have limited experience. But coming into training camp, the Colts didn’t have any wideouts who were going to be older than 25.

At the very least, adding Montgomery gives Indianapolis another receiver who has spent time in the NFL. He can be an example for Indianapolis’ even younger wideouts.

The main free agent wide receiver prize for Colts fans, though, will continue to be Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham is recovering from ACL surgery and remains unsigned.

Colts podcaster Rashaad McGinnis of The Blue Stable excited the fan base on August 2 by reporting things were “heating up” between Beckham and the Colts. But NFL reporter Stephen Holder of ESPN combatted that report while appearing on Indianapolis morning sports show Kevin & Query.

“I just don’t think it [Beckham to the Colts] fits in any real logical way, and secondly, it’s not my understand that they’ve had those conversations,” Holder said. “Look, you look at everybody and you have to be aware of what’s out there, but no, I do not take this [report] very seriously whatsoever.”

When rumors circled around Indianapolis and a different veteran receiver, Julio Jones, this summer, Holder reported that the Colts were not interested in courting Jones. The former Atlanta Falcons receiver signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on July 26.