Frank Reich Fears Colts Rookie Has Suffered Major Injury

One of the most impressive rookies during Indianapolis Colts training camp has been tight end Drew Ogletree. Even as a sixth-round pick, he emerged this summer as a candidate to be Indianapolis’ top rookie for the 2022 season.

But now, the organization will be holding their breathe, just hoping Ogletree will play this fall.

According to multiple reporters, Ogletree suffered a non-contact injury in his right leg during practice on August 17. He will undergo an MRI either August 17 or 18, so there’s no definitive diagnosis of his injury.

However, Reich’s outlook on the injury was rather negative when he spoke to reporters about it after practice. Reich told the media, “It didn’t look good.”

Actually said ‘it didn’t look good.’ https://t.co/q8h5PrBVnZ — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) August 17, 2022

Ogletree gets helped off. Barely putting any pressure on his right leg. https://t.co/nis7zbNkuY — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 17, 2022

The Colts drafted Ogletree at No. 192 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

ALL the latest Colts news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Colts newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Colts!