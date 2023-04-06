Drew Rosenhaus Delivers Message to Colts’ Chris Ballard

The Indianapolis Colts have yet to make a final decision about the team’s future at quarterback. But sports agent Drew Rosenhaus offered a simple solution for the Colts when asked about the team’s position behind center while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show.

He delivered it in the form of a message to Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

“You’ve gone all out for guys like [Carson] Wentz. You’ve made moves for Matt Ryan,” Rosenhaus said about Ballard. “You’ve got nailed when Andrew Luck retired early. Let’s make it happen for Lamar Jackson.”

"The Colts have made moves for Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan.. My opinion is the Colts should give up the number four pick and their first next year for Lamar Jackson" ~ @DrewJRosenhaus #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/gkmDHzX9v5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 5, 2023

The Colts can acquire Jackson this offseason because the Baltimore Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on the quarterback. That allows Jackson to negotiate with other teams.

If the Colts offer Jackson a contract that the Ravens are not willing to match, the Colts would receive Jackson in exchange for two first-round picks.

Compensation for Lamar Jackson Too High?

There are potentially a few obstacles for the Colts acquiring Jackson. First, he may be seeking a fully-guaranteed deal as high as $250 million.

Colts owner Jim Irsay didn’t address Jackson’s contract desires specifically, but Irsay did say at the NFL’s annual spring meeting that he doesn’t “believe in fully-guaranteed contracts.”

When talking about Jackson, though, Irsay expressed that the cost to acquire him is too high.

“[Irsay] said last week that though the type of contract disgruntled Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is seeking is “no problem” — likely north of $150 million fully guaranteed, at the very least — it’s the lost draft capital (two first-round picks) and salary-cap restrictions that have tempered Irsay’s interest in such a blockbuster move,” The Athletic’s Zak Keefer wrote.

Rosenhaus essentially argued that two first-round picks is a small price to pay for a quarterback such as Jackson.

“Two first-round picks? Forget about it,” Rosenhaus said. “My opinion is give up that first-round pick, next year’s first-round pick, with Lamar Jackson, is going to be a late first-rounder anyway because you’re going to be a playoff team with him.

“This will turn this franchise around.”

It’s hard to disagree given that Jackson has posted a 45-16 record with 101 passing touchdowns and only 38 interceptions in his NFL career. Jackson has also averaged 6.1 yards per carry.

Furthermore, the Colts sit in the AFC South, where the right change at quarterback could vault a team from the bottom of the division to the top very quickly (like Jacksonville).

Colts in Position to Make a ‘Big Splash’

Heavy senior reporter Matt Lombardo listed the Colts as one of the three most likely teams to make a “big splash” in the NFL draft.

That most obvious big splash the Colts could make is acquiring Jackson. One NFL agent who spoke to Lombardo called the Colts the “leaders in the clubhouse” for Jackson.

“The only team that I think could make a splash during the draft is the Indianapolis Colts,” a veteran NFL agent told Lombardo. “I think they really are the leaders in the clubhouse for Lamar Jackson.”

Keefer reported that Irsay prefers to find a franchise quarterback in the 2023 draft. But at No. 4, more than likely, the Colts will land the third-best signal caller in the class.

That factored into Rosenhaus’ analysis.

“This year, you’ve got the fourth pick. Are you going to gamble on Anthony Richardson or Will Levis? Rosenhaus asked McAfee.

“They’re very talented guys, but we don’t know what they can do in the NFL.”