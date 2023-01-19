Hall Of Fame Coach Shares His Thoughts On Colts Coaching Search

Former head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Tony Dungy had some thoughts about his former team’s head coaching search. In an interview on January 18 with Dan Patrick of the Dan Patrick Show, Dungy spoke on his expectations of whom the Colts may go with in their head coaching search.

“I’m keeping my eye on it from afar, but I hope they come up with the right person” Dungey said in his conversation with Patrick. “He [Irsay] will figure out who the best person for the franchise is.”

Dungy is quite familiar with Jim Irsay, owner of the Colts, and the organization. The Hall of Fame coach helped lead the team to their lone Super Bowl victory in 2006. Dungy was the head coach for the Colts for seven seasons, won the AFC South division five times and finished with a record of 85-27, cementing the expectation of excellence the Colts organization expects.

Dungy and others react to Jeff Saturday as a candidate

According to reporting from Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Colts are expected to interview Jeff Saturday, the interim head coach for the Colts, in the coming days.

“Saturday is serious about wanting the job and has been doing some research on potential candidates for his staff in case he gets it.” Graziano wrote.

In his conversation with Patrick on January 18, Patrick asked Dungy if Saturday is the best person for the job.

“I think Jim wanted it to be,” Dungy responded, “I think he still probably wants it to be, it’s a little hard to sell with seven straight losses. “

Dungy is not alone in his thinking that Saturday would be a tough sell as the permanent head coach. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote about Saturday’s chances to return as head coach, citing the historic blown lead against the Minnesota Vikings as the primary reason Saturday should not return. Florio wrote that the loss “could make it very hard for Irsay to make Saturday the permanent coach”

On December 4, 2022, Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post tweeted that the NFL coaching community was “pretty disgusted” with how Irsay handled the Jeff Saturday hiring.

Coaching community was pretty disgusted by how Irsay handled the Reich firing/Saturday hiring. They'll keep rubbing his nose in it every chance they get. Took a month for Colts to become an embarrassing trainwreck — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 5, 2022

Dungy had doubts, but is confident in Jim Irsay

This is not the first time this season Dungy has shared his doubts about the Colts coaching decisions. In a November 8 conversation on the Dan Patrick Show, Dungy shared his thoughts on Irsay’s decision to fire head coach Frank Reich in week seven of the NFL regular season. Dungy shared with Patrick that he would have tried to talk Irsay out of the decision to fire Reich.

‘Hey, Jim, you’ve got as many wins as the Rams, the Super Bowl defending champs have, there’s no super teams out there. Get this going. Stay with Frank. Let’s see if we can win a few games here, get back in the race. If you make the playoffs… you already beat the Kansas City Chiefs… if you get in, who knows what’s going to happen?” Dungy said.

Dungy may not have agreed with Irsay decision to fire Reich, but he has the confidence in Irsay to make the right decision on the next head coach.

“Jim Irsay will figure it out.” Dungy said to Patrick.