Indianapolis Colts Scheduled to Have Top 10 Pick

Week four of the NFL has come and gone as the 2022 season is a quarter of the way through. Things have unfolded and contenders and pretenders are coming out of the wood work.

Per Spotrac, the Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to have the ninth overall pick after four weeks. Sure, there are 13 more games to play and things could turn around quickly for the 1-2-1 Colts, but it never hurts to look ahead. Here are some players who the Colts could be watching closely throughout the remainder of the college football season.

Here’s the current 2023 #NFLDraft order after four weeks. Still a long way to go. As it stands today, #Texans and #Panthers would be the as the two coaching staffs coaching in the 2023 @ShrineBowl. pic.twitter.com/Cc8W2gbFI6 — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) October 4, 2022

Quarterbacks Galore

This could be the obvious answer for any team in the top 10, but it is hard to imagine the Colts moving on from Matt Ryan who is signed through the 2023 season. However, this quarterback class is loaded with talent, and Indianapolis would be hard pressed to not take one.

The class starts with C.J. Stroud from Ohio State. The 6’4″ signal caller has dominated college football, throwing 18 touchdowns and only two interceptions thus far. While Ohio State quarterbacks have struggled in the NFL, Stroud has the tools to break that stigma.

Bryce Young is another fantastic option for Indianapolis. While smaller in size, 6’0″ 194 pounds, he has plenty of arm strength and touch to deliver the ball into any window. He is a cerebral quarterback who has the ability to maneuver in and outside the pocket. Durability is always a factor to consider with smaller quarterbacks, but Young’s intangibles should negate any worries from the scouting staff.

Finally, Will Levis is all the talk of the town in draft circles. ESPN’s Mel Kiper ranked Levis as his fourth overall prospect thus far in 2022. Levis has the strongest arm in the draft class and has drawn comparisons to Josh Allen and Carson Wentz coming out of North Dakota State.

Cornerback Heavy Class

The 2023 draft class is loaded with defensive talent, specifically at edge rusher and cornerback. The Colts could use both positions, but they need a true corner opposite Stephon Gilmore. Brandon Facyson and Isaiah Rodgers are solid at corner, but they could be upgraded.

Kelee Ringo from Georgia is the consensus top cornerback. He made the play of the game in the NCAA championship and sealed the victory for the Bulldogs. His speed and size would work wonders in Gus Bradley’s defensive scheme.

Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. has made a name for himself this season. In 2022, he has yet to allow a touchdown and has a passer rating of 55.5 when targeted. The son of former linebacker Joey Porter will surely be in contention as a first round pick throughout the process.

Other names to watch are Syracuse’s Garrett Williams, South Carolina’s Cam Smith, and Utah’s Clark Phillips III.

Edge Rushers will dominate the draft

Mel Kiper has five edge rushers in his top 25 prospects and many other big boards follow suit. The Colts need pressure on the outside to help Kwity Paye and Yannick Ngakoue. With a top 10 pick, odds are that the Colts will miss out on potential number one overall pick Will Anderson Jr., but they should have other options.

Isaiah Foskey has been dominant for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In four games, Foskey has three sacks and four tackles for loss. He would be a perfect compliment to the edge rushers in Indianapolis.

Army’s Andre Carter is one of the most intriguing prospects. At 6’7″, 260 pounds, Carter can impose his will on the offensive line. He pairs his size with power and speed off the edge. He is versatile and Bradley would have a field day scheming up defensive fronts with Carter.